Training for volunteer tutors available

GIBSON CITY — Through Parkland College, adults who struggle with illiteracy can connect with a tutor who volunteers his or her time to teach reading, basic math and writing skills. Two training sessions are quickly approaching. Persons interested in volunteering their time to help individuals improve their skills and meet their personal goals are urged to contact Sharon at the library at 217-784-5343.



Other library news

➜ During October, library patrons can bring in book-themed pumpkins to display at the library as part of a contest. At the end of the month, a drawing will be held to see who takes home $25 in Gibson Bucks. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or ask at the circulation desk about “Amazing Book Character Pumpkins.”

➜ Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ next Silver Series will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the library. The subject will be “animal-assisted therapy.” Attendees will find out the difference between service, support and therapy dogs.

➜ The library will host an “escape room” for teens on Saturday, Oct. 21. In “Escape Room Z,” zombies are everywhere, and they are hungry. Trapped in an apartment on the 28th floor, escape room participants must rescue the pizza, get the weapon, unlock the door and defeat the zombies by solving lots of interesting, fun puzzles.

➜ The movie “Hocus Pocus” will be playing in the program room at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

➜ People can learn Excel Basic through a free course taught by Salli Sullins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the library. Advance registration is requested.

➜ Yoga classes continue every week at the library on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m.

➜ The library’s sign language group meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the library.

➜ Preschool reading programs are held at 10 a.m. on Mondays at the library. Programs coming up include: “Pumpkins! Halloween Surprise” and a Halloween costume and trick-or-treat party.

➜ K-4 afterschool reading programs are held from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. on Mondays at the library. Students can enjoy activities that encourage reading and exploration. Programs coming up include: 4-H apple program, fire safety and University of Illinois’ wildlife encounters.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “The Baker’s Secret” (LP) by Stephen P. Kiernan, “With You Always” (LP) by Jody Hedlund, “Home for the Summer” (LP) Holly Chamberlain, “Deep Freeze” by John Sanford, “Mind Game” by Iris Johansen, “Misadventures of a Good Wife” by Meredith Wild and Helen Hardt, “Misadventures with a Superhero” by Angel Payne, “Pulse” by Felix Francis, “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green and “7th Canon” by Robert Dugoni.

➜ New DVDs include: “Spiderman: Homecoming” and “Girls Trip.”