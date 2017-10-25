Craft party, painting party set at Gibson City library

GIBSON CITY — A craft party followed by a painting party are scheduled for early November at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.

During the craft party, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, participants will construct a lit-up snowman made from wreaths, including a floral spray and initial to personalize the décor.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the painting party will be held. Participants will paint a festive and happy, country snowman.

The cost of the wreath snowman is $30, and the cost of the painting is $25, including all supplies and detailed instruction.

People can sign up for either event at the library.



Other library news

In other library news:

➜ A display about fire safety is featured at the library in recognition of Fire Safety Month in October.

➜ During October, library patrons can bring in book-themed pumpkins to display at the library as part of a contest. At the end of the month, a drawing will be held to see who takes home $25 in Gibson Bucks. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or ask at the circulation desk about “Amazing Book Character Pumpkins.”

➜ The library will host an “escape room” for adults at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. In “Escape Room Z,” zombies are everywhere, and they are hungry. Trapped in an apartment on the 28th floor, escape room participants must rescue the pizza, get the weapon, unlock the door and defeat the zombies by solving lots of interesting, fun puzzles.

➜ The Disney movie “Hocus Pocus” will be playing in the program room at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

➜ People can learn Excel Basic through a free course taught by Salli Sullins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the library. Advance registration is requested. The training will familiarize students with spreadsheet terminology and the fundamental concepts of Microsoft Excel. People can sign up at the library or by calling the library.

➜ The book “A Fall of Marigolds” by Susan Maissner will be the topic of discussion by the library’s book club during a meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the library. In the book, set in New York, two women a century apart are connected by circumstance and a beautiful scarf that has been passed down through generations. Copies of the book can be acquired at the circulation desk.

➜ The library’s Teen Book Club will meet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, to watch “Reptile Room” and introduce “The Wide Window,” the third book in “A Series of Unfortunate Events” by Lemony Snickett.

➜ Yoga classes continue every week at the library on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m.

➜ The library’s sign language group meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the library.

➜ Through Parkland College, adults who struggle with illiteracy can connect with a tutor who volunteers his or her time to teach reading, basic math and writing skills. Two training sessions are quickly approaching. Persons interested in volunteering their time to help individuals improve their skills and meet their personal goals are urged to contact Sharon at the library at 217-784-5343.

➜ Resources and library information can be found at www.moyer.lib.il.us. At the website,

people can find databases and helpful websites under the “resources” tab. Information on what is happening and what is coming up at library is also featured on the site.

➜ New DVDs include: “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “The Emoji Movie” and “Spiderman Homecoming.”