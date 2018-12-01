Puppet show to take place at Gibson City library

GIBSON CITY — A “Jack and the Beanstalk” puppet show will be presented by Anne Newman, director of the Paxton Carnegie Library, during the Moyer District Library’s afternoon story hour on Monday, Feb. 5.

Children of all ages are welcome to attend.

The puppet show is made possible through donations by the American Lutheran Church of Gibson City, St. John’s Lutheran Church of Sibley and Don and Carol Ann Tjarks.



Other library news

In other library news:

➜ Representatives of the Illinois WorkNet Center will be at the library at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, to help connect job-seekers to prospective employers. The free service matches a person’s skills to potential training and employment assistance programs.

➜ Take Your Child to the Library Day (TYCLD) — an international initiative that encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library — will be observed Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Moyer District Library. Launched in 2011 in Connecticut, TYCLD raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families. During the Feb. 3 event, children will be given a prize just for coming to the library that day.

➜ Anyone interested in helping fund children’s programing at the library is asked to contact Sharon Heavilin at 217-784-5343.

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the library.

➜ Newly acquired books include: (large print) “A Place at Our Table” by Amy Clipston, “Out of the Ashes” by Tracie Peterson and “Oath of Honor” by Lynette Eason; and (regular print) “A Stranger in the House” by Shari Lapena, “The Bomb Maker” by Thomas Perry, “Shroud of Eternity” by Terry Goodkind and “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan.

➜ New DVDs include: “It,” “My Little Pony: The Movie,” “November Criminals,” “The Foreigner,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Snowman” and “9/11.”