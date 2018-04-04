Drawing at Gibson City library will award Gibson Bucks

GIBSON CITY — Patrons of the Moyer District Library in Gibson City who check out materials at the library during April may enter a drawing that will award $25 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates. The winner’s name will be drawn at 10 a.m. April 30. To be eligible for the drawing, all one needs is a library card. The drawing is being conducted in celebration of National Library Week (April 8-14)



Other library news

In other library news:

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.

➜ The library’s book club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 5, to discuss “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shafer and Annie Barrows. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library.

➜ Mary McCormick will lead card-making classes at 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the library. The cost of the class and supplies is $10, and each participant leaves with four handmade cards.

➜ Restorative exercise specialist Rachel Hills will be at the library at 10 a.m. Friday, April 13, to discuss foot structure and nerve function. Attendees will learn stretching, strengthening, and alignment techniques to restore and maintain foot health. Participants are asked to dress in comfortable layers and bring a mat, a large towel and a tennis ball.

➜ A Harry Potter celebration is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the library. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this “Harry Potter” series.

➜ Janet Riehecky will be presenting her collection of fossils and museum-quality replicas of dinosaur bones during the library’s Story Hour at 3:45 p.m. Monday, April 16. Highly praised for being enthusiastic and “enchanting,” her presentations are entertaining and inspire kids and adults alike.

➜ Cantata Learning songs and books are available at the library to reinforce the development of early-learning skills. Music, specifically rhyming songs, can be a fun and easy way to build early literacy. Each book in the Cantata Learning series by Amanda Doering covers physical, cognitive and social/emotional learning with tips and colorful, enjoyable illustrations. The library’s collection includes brown, pink, as well as all the colors of the rainbow. It also includes Earth Day, Cinco de Mayo and 100th day of school. Kids can check out a Cantata Learning book and CD next time they are at the library.

➜ “The Illinois Chronicles: The Story of the State of Illinois from its Birth to the Present Day” is available for checkout at the library. The book explains that in spring 1851, Cyrus McCormick of Chicago exhibited his mechanical reaper at the Great Exhibition of the Works of Industry of All Nations in London, England. According to The Illinois Chronicles, “He showed how, with little effort, it could increase farms’ yield tenfold.”

➜ Mitch Craig, son of Moyer District Library director Sharon Craig, will be living out of a backpack for three months while hiking 1, 030 miles through the rugged wilderness of Appalachia. Mitch will set out from Springer Mountain in Georgia and head north to Harper’s Ferry in West Virginia. In fulfilling a lifetime goal, Mitch is benefiting the Moyer District Library through pledges of sponsorship. People can sign up at the circulation desk if they are interested in sponsoring him for every mile walked.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “Caribbean Rim” by Randy Wayne White, “Still Me” by Jojo Moyes, “Sunburn” by Laura Lippman, “Disappeared” by C.J. Box and “Let Me Lie” by Clare Mackintosh.

➜ New DVDs include: “Insidious: The Lost Key” and “13 Reason Why: Season 1.”