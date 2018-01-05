Author: ‘Don’t think you’re not good enough to write’

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Growing up in both Gibson City and Barrington, Whitney Dineen had a learning disability and was unable to understand what she was reading.

“Reading was not a problem, but comprehension was not there,” Dineen said, “so I could read something to you — a book, paragraph or whatever — but if you asked me what I had just read I would have no idea. My brain wasn’t connecting there.”

Writing not just one novel, but multiple novels, was probably not one of her career ideas.

But after a career as a model in New York and after living with her husband in Los Angeles for several years, Dineen began writing romance novels — and her career has taken off.

Since 2014, Dineen has written several romantic comedy books, books for middle readers and a memoir that she released last year. Her books have won awards at both the Reader’s Favorites Awards and the London Book Festival.

Dineen spent her early childhood in the Chicago suburbs. She lived in Gibson City from 1977 until 1983 while her father, Reiner Bohlen, was president of Gibson Federal. She went to Gibson City schools through her freshman year in high school, at which point the family moved back to the suburbs and settled in Barrington.

At Barrington High School, Dineen said, her learning disability had started to correct itself. She took a creative writing class, but only got a C grade in the course. Reading consumed much of her time.

“Junior and senior year I got into the honors program at school, but I had no social life,” Dineen said. “I would read ‘The Brothers Karamazov’ five times to everyone else, just to get things to stick.”

Dineen said she read a majority of her high school library’s collection, and she also dreamed of writing similar books.

“I used to sit in the library in high school and think, ‘There are tens of thousands of books. I wonder if I could ever write a book someday?’” Dineen said. “So I would dream about that, and I would think that was the coolest thing that would ever happen to me.”

After graduating from Barrington in 1986 and college a few years later, Dineen began a long career as a model. Upon graduating from college, she moved to New York City and stayed there for a few years, followed by a move to Los Angeles, where she lived for more than 20 years with her husband, who was an actor at the time.

Dineen said she read plenty of books during this time but never thought to sit down and write one herself.

That changed when she had a particularly bad experience with her modeling agent about 10 years ago and decided to turn that experience into a novel.

“I wanted to write a story about a horrible agent, so it was a revenge-motivated thing,” Dineen said.

That script turned into her first romantic comedy — “She Sins at Midnight,” which won a silver medal at the 2015 Reader’s Favorite awards. Dineen describes the book as a something that “really isn’t trashy; it’s just funny.”

“All of a sudden, all of the stories that I could imagine were coming to me, as well as the best ideas, and I just started writing and writing and writing,” Dineen said.

Dineen’s journey to get “She Sins at Midnight” published began at the Food Network, oddly enough, where her husband was writing scripts for various cooking shows.

When an opportunity came to purchase the writing credentials for one of the network’s shows, Dineen and her husband took up the offer. Dineen said the president of the network made an offer, but the couple’s representative company would only agree to the deal if it received $5,000 more per episode.

“At the time, they were only paying Rachael Ray $5,000 an episode,” Dineen said.

It was during this time that the network approached Dineen with the idea of writing a cookbook for it to promote.

“Then when it didn’t work out, I had started writing ‘She Sins at Midnight’ and contacted the agent,” Dineen said. “She was interested in it.”

Dineen said the process from initial review to publication was time-consuming.

“We looked it over and shopped it around,” Dineen said. “It passed through three revisions, and then my editor switched genres and dropped my project; then my new editor didn’t want my project.”

Dineen said she kept writing during that time but did not actively consider doing it for a living.

Things changed a lot for Dineen during that time. Dineen and her husband, now with two young daughters, moved to Albany, an Oregon city south of Salem. Her husband had recently battled cancer.

It was 2014, and Dineen decided to publish the novel herself. Dineen has kept to a consistent routine since then.

“Every year I’ve put out a new romantic comedy and a couple middle readers, and now I just wrote my first thriller,” Dineen explained. “I’m going back to a publisher for that because I need a much bigger market.”

Dineen’s second novel, “The Reinvention of Mimi Finnegan,” was conceived when she discovered a bunion on her foot while taking a shower one morning.

“I decided there weren’t many books with a bunion in them, and so there I was in the bathtub writing the book,” Dineen said. “Inspiration comes from the weirdest places, but it’s really fun that way.”

Unlike other authors who stick to a rigid writing schedule, Dineen does not put herself through that, only writing whenever an idea comes to mind.

“My writing experience is sort of automatic writing,” Dineen said. “I have no idea what’s coming. I’m sort of the secretary for what’s coming into my head. I just type it out. It’s exciting to feel what’s happening and the characters.”

Continuing that theme, Dineen said she also does not know the plot line ahead of time before she writes.

The content of her books is nothing explicit, Dineen said

“I have little girls of my own, and I can’t tie that into it,” Dineen explained. “They have a lot of innuendo. I think my romantic comedies are suitable for high school and up.”

Her series for middle readers — junior high and high school students — is tied in to her childhood in Gibson City.

“(‘Wilhelmina’) is about a girl who moves from Barrington to my current town of Albany,” Dineen said. “So lot of that book was Gibson City-based for me. I had a good childhood there, and I wanted to write something for my girls.”

Dineen told Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School students during a presentation via video conference Thursday night to start writing things a little at a time and then see if they could find any ideas based off it.

“It’s amazing how you can just go back and dig through this stuff for future storylines,” Dineen said.

In terms of what she writes, Dineen said she does not favor one genre over another.

“I like (writing) them all,” Dineen said. “I like different ones the most on different days. Life is already too hard. I want to make opportunities that last.”

Dineen marveled at the technology available to students today, noting that she bought her first computer at age 32, while many today have grown up with them.

“You should just take every advantage of technology and being able to do it on your own and publish things together,” Dineen told the students, “and just start making a name and building a history for yourself if that’s what you’re interested in doing.”

When asked how to handle negative reviews, Dineen said to not let book reviews or negative comments affect people’s writing styles.

“There are mean girls and mean boys abound in the literary world,” Dineen said. “Do not have a thin skin. Some people want to tear you down. It’s a big world, and there isn’t enough of us to all have our say.

“You can’t take other people’s words as gospel, and you sure can’t take it as meaning more than your words do.”

Dineen also told students not to let their own thoughts affect how they write.

“Don’t censor yourself and think you’re not good enough to write,” Dineen said.

Dineen said her early journey was not what she has ended up doing, and it is ironic what she does for a living now.

“There I was getting a C in creative writing, and now all I do is just sit around and let the voices in my head talk to me,” Dineen said.

