Shriners to sponsor distracted-driving program at library

GIBSON CITY — The Corn Belt Shrine Club of Gibson City will be sponsoring an event to help raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City

Professional driver Andy Pilgrim from Bowling Green, Ky., will be speaking about America’s distracted-driving epidemic. His cutting-edge education materials are used by thousands of driver education teachers and parents.

Joining him will be Dr. Kelly Barbour-Conerty, who is a mother, teacher, marathoner and Amazon bestselling author of “The Grieving Parents Club: How to Survive, Cope and Heal After the Death of a Child.” The book is dedicated to her daughter, Lexi, who died more than 10 years ago in a car crash.

Tammy Lundquist, manager of the Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services Facility in Gibson City, and former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School driver education instructor Judy Weber-Jones will also be sharing information and free resources for parents.

Eric Tjarks and the Corn Belt Shrine Club will be supplying free pizza, soda pop, cookies, water and milk.

In addition, “Andy’s new Awareness Driving Techniques for Today” DVD will be available for free to anyone who attends.



Library Card Sign-Up Month

The library will be celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month in September.

The American Library Association and libraries nationwide will join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.

The library is celebrating with the theme “Reading Takes You Everywhere.”

People who sign up for a library card at the Moyer District Library in September will receive a mixed bag of goodies. Meanwhile, existing patrons can come in and have their fines waived during September.

Non-residents of Gibson City can get a library card, but restrictions do apply. People can call the library to find out more information.

There are numerous benefits to having a library card at the Moyer District Library.

“We have a collection of books that stretches far beyond our physical book shelves,” a news release said. “We are in cooperation with other libraries and able to obtain titles to share with you. Beyond that, patrons are able to utilize My Media Mall and 3M Cloud to borrow books electronically.

“We are happy to help our patrons search out resources and offer access to databases such as Consumer Reports and newspapers.com. The Moyer District Library also keeps a wide selection of movies and other media. Why even spend a dollar elsewhere when you can borrow a new release from the library? Our patrons are able to take advantage of the computers, children’s iPad kiosk, printers, scanners and fax services.

“The library also provides plenty of programming for the whole family, with opportunities for learning as well as those for pure entertainment. Check out our calendar through www.moyer.lib.il.us, our Facebook page, or the handy printed version at the circulation desk.”

People can also register to vote at the library. For more information, people can ask the circulation desk.

Also, the library can laminate documents and small cards, such as school athletic passes and medicare cards. Small items begin at 50 cents.

The library also accepts printer ink and toner cartridges for recycling.



Other library news

In other library news:

➜ Story Hours will resume for the 2018-19 school year on Monday, Sept. 10. Preschoolers meet at 10 a.m. and kindergarteners through fifth-graders at 3:45 p.m. Both programs last an hour.

➜ Children’s Read-A-Long with Daisy the Dog will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the library. Children are invited to participate. “If your child is a reluctant reader, they might be inspired to practice with Gibson Area Hospital’s Daisy the therapy dog,” a news release about the event said. “Libraries and schools, all over, are finding this non-judgmental, friendly approach can successfully increase proficiency and confidence among young readers.”

➜ An adult painting party will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the library. Casey McCullough will guide participants through the steps to paint a fall pumpkin to add to their seasonal décor. The cost is $20 for instruction and supplies.

➜ A teen painting party led by Casey McCullough will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the library. Participants will be creating a festive, primitive fall pumpkin. The painting party is for teenagers only. The fee is $5, which covers supplies.

➜ Kids interested in learning how to build a puppet can do so during a program scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the library. Children in third grade through sixth grade can build a pirate, a princess or a princess pirate puppet during the program. The program is limited to the first 15 kids. Signups can be done in advance at the library.

➜ The library’s next Book Café meeting in September will feature a discussion about the book “Mount Vernon Love Story: A Novel of George and Martha Washington” by Mary Higgins Clark. Copies of the book are available at the library. Coffee and cookies will be provided during the meeting.

➜ At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, the library will have a Cricut machine and iron-on vinyl available to help people design a custom T-shirt. People can sign up at the library.

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.

➜ The library has information forms available for taxpayers to do do a “paycheck checkup” to determine whether their employer is withholding the right amount of tax after major changes in the tax law. The IRS withholding calculator can help taxpayers avoid an unwelcome surprise come tax time.

➜ Library patrons are encouraged to mention to their friends and family members that they can add their email address to the library’s recipient list in order for the library’s newsletter to be emailed to them every Monday morning. To arrange to receive the newsletter, people are asked to call the library or talk with the clerk at the circulation desk.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “Walking Shadows” by Faye Kellerman, “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel and “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb.

➜ New DVDs include: “Hereditary,” “Adrift” and “Won’t You be My Neighbor?”