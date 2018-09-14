Teens can learn to sew at October class at library

GIBSON CITY — Students in middle school and high school can learn to sew during classes scheduled for October at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.

Participating students will be making T-shirt pillows during the classes, scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 25.

Participants are asked to bring a T-shirt that they want to use for the pillow’s front. There is no charge for the classes, and the pillow and pillow back will be provided.

Space is limited. Students can sign up by calling the library or visiting the library’s circulation desk.



Other library news

In other library news:

➜ The library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month in September. People who sign up for a library card at the Moyer District Library in September receive a mixed bag of goodies. Meanwhile, existing patrons can come in and have their fines waived during September.

➜ A job fair will be held by the Illinois Department of Employment Security with area employers from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 20, at the library.

➜ A teen painting party led by Casey McCullough will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the library. Participants will be creating a festive, primitive fall pumpkin. The painting party is for teenagers only. The fee is $5, which covers supplies.

➜ Kids interested in learning how to build a puppet can do so during a program scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the library. Children in third grade through sixth grade can build a pirate, a princess or a princess pirate puppet during the program. The program is limited to the first 15 kids. Signups can be done in advance at the library.

➜ The library’s next Book Café meeting in September will feature a discussion about the book “Mount Vernon Love Story: A Novel of George and Martha Washington” by Mary Higgins Clark. Copies of the book are available at the library. Coffee and cookies will be provided during the meeting.

➜ The Corn Belt Shrine Club of Gibson City will be sponsoring an event to help raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the library Professional driver Andy Pilgrim from Bowling Green, Ky., will be speaking about America’s distracted-driving epidemic. His cutting-edge education materials are used by thousands of driver education teachers and parents. Joining him will be Dr. Kelly Barbour-Conerty, who is a mother, teacher, marathoner and Amazon bestselling author of “The Grieving Parents Club: How to Survive, Cope and Heal After the Death of a Child.” The book is dedicated to her daughter, Lexi, who died more than 10 years ago in a car crash. Tammy Lundquist, manager of the Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services Facility in Gibson City, and former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School driver education instructor Judy Weber-Jones will also be sharing information and free resources for parents. Eric Tjarks and the Corn Belt Shrine Club will be supplying free pizza, soda pop, cookies, water and milk. In addition, “Andy’s new Awareness Driving Techniques for Today” DVD will be available for free to anyone who attends.

➜ The library will host a program for high school students and their parents regarding the financial-aid process at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. The program will include information on the various types of financial aid, including FAFSA, scholarships, grants, loans, student-work programs and military programs.

➜ At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, the library will have a Cricut machine and iron-on vinyl available to help teenagers design a custom T-shirt for Halloween. Teens can sign up at the library.

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.

➜ Books on CD are still available in the library’s audio CD section. More information is available at the circulation desk.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “Juror Number 3” by James Patterson, “A Christmas by the Sea” by Melody Carlson, “In Times Gone By” by Tracie Peterson, “The Forbidden Door” by Dean Koontz and “Shadow Tyrants” by Clive Cussler.

➜ New DVDs include: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Wonderstruck.”