Christmas crafts workshop to be held at Loda library

LODA — Students in third through fifth grades are invited to attend a Christmas crafts workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Loda Township Library, 105 S. 1st St., Loda.

“We’ll make all sorts of holiday decorations,” said the library’s director, Teri Hennessy. “No need to bring anything — just your holiday spirit.”

Registration for the workshop is open until Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the library. For more information, people can call the library at 217-386-2783.



In other library news:

➜ The library’s used book sale is being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. People can fill a bag with books, CDs and DVDs for just $1.

➜ Veterans are being sought to join the library’s Veterans Book Club. The club’s first book will be “What It Is Like to Go to War” by Karl Malantes. Leading the discussion of the book will be local author Sara Sheldon, author of “The Few. The Proud.: Women Marines in Harm’s Way.” The book club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month starting in January.

➜ Newly acquired adult books include: “Rain Watcher” by Tatiana deRosnay, “Red War” by Vince Flynn, “Fox” by Frederick Forsyth, “Feral Detective” by Jonathan Lethem, “5th Risk” by Michael Lewis, “Not Quite Over You” by Susan Mallery, “9 Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, “Collectors Apprentice” by B.A. Shapiro and “You Don’t Own Me” by Mary Higgins Clark.

➜ Newly acquired children’s books include: “Kid Presidents: True Tales of Childhood from America’s Presidents” by David Stabler, “Noodleheads: Find Something Fishy” by Tedd Arnold, “How We Got to Now” by Steven Johnson and “Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse” by Marcy Campbell and Corinna Luyken.