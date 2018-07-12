Veterans invited to join new book club at Loda library

LODA — Veterans wondering what to do over the long winter can join the Loda Township Library’s newly formed Veterans Book Club.

“We’ll supply the space and books,” library director Teri Hennessy said.

The club will meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month starting in January.

The first book the club will read is “What It Is Like to Go to War” by Karl Malantes. Leading the discussion will be local author Sara Sheldon, author of “The Few. The Proud.: Women Marines in Harm’s Way.”



Other library news

➜ The library’s used book sale continues. People can fill a bag with books, CDs or DVDs for just $1. The bag will be provided, too. The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

➜ New adult books include: “Tony’s Wife” by Adriana Trigiani, “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny, “The House of Secrets” by Brad Meltzer, “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly, “Desolation Mountain” by William Kent Krueger and “The Few. The Proud. Women Marines in Harm’s Way” by Sara Sheldon.

➜ New children’s books include: “Stop That Yawn” by Carol Levis, “Boy Who Went to Mars” by Simon James, “Giraffe Problems” by Jory Johns, “Fergus and Zeke at the Science Fair” by Kate Messner, “Grenade” by Alan Gratz and “Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy” by Mackenzi Lee.