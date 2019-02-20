Youth invited to participate in 4-H Food Challenge

GIBSON CITY — Students in grades six through 12 are invited to participate in the 4-H Food Challenge at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation is providing six sessions from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays from April 4 through May 9. Youth will mix, chop, blend, simmer and measure to create dishes from mystery ingredients.

Youth can register at go.illinois.edu/4-HFoodChallenge.

For more information, they can contact Myla Munro, a 4-H youth educator for the University of Illinois Extension, at mgmunro@illinois.edu or 217-333-7672.



Other library news

In other library news:

➜ Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ next Alzheimer’s support group meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in the library’s program room.

➜ An ACT preparation class for high school juniors and seniors will be offered from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the library. The course will be led by Erin Nuss.

➜ The library’s book club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7. People who would like to be involved with the book club, which meets monthly, are asked to call the library to arrange to get on the list for the next month.

➜ People will have the chance to create a conversation piece during a “book folding art” class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the library. Participants are asked to bring their own book or choose from the library’s assortment of books set aside for the project. There is no fee for the class. People can sign up at the library’s circulation desk.

➜ The library’s next $1-per-bag book sale will be held Monday, Feb. 25, through Friday, March 1.

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “Case of Bier: A Bed-and-Breakfast Mystery” by Mary Daheim, “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner, “The Chef” by James Patterson, “Girl in the Glass Box” by James Grippando and “Time to Scatter Stones” by Lawrence Block.

➜ New DVDs include: “A Star is Born” and “Robin Hood.”