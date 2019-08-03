Books from shuttered library in Roberts to be given away May 18

ROBERTS — The 5,000-plus books that remain at the shuttered Roberts Public Library will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday, May 18, when an open house and liquidation day will be held there.

The village board last September made the reluctant decision to permanently close the library and disband the library board.

The decision followed unsuccessful efforts by the community to raise enough funds to repair rotted floor joists underneath a stage on the library’s north end. The discovery of the rotted joists forced the library to close in October 2016.

The library at 108 E. Green St. in downtown Roberts had served the Ford County community of 362 people for the past decade.

The open house/liquidation event was scheduled during the village board’s March 4 meeting.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The board opened garbage-hauling bids for the town’s annual cleanup day scheduled for June 1 and awarded a contract to Boomgarden Trash Hauling of Piper City.

➜ It was announced that Roberts Fire & Rescue will hold a pancakes and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Roberts Gym. Served will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and drinks. The event’s proceeds will be used to buy new equipment.

➜ It was announced that a car show sponsored by Living Word Church in Roberts and a pavilion dance/show will be held Saturday, July 20.

➜ Water department employee Paul Theesfield said 583,100 gallons of water were pumped in the village in February.

