Magic/art show coming to Gibson City library in April

GIBSON CITY — There will be special Story Hour visitors throughout April at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City, ranging from animals to magicians.

Preschoolers meet for Story Hour at 10 a.m. on Mondays while students in kindergarten through fifth grade meet after school on Mondays.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, children can plan to be amazed by Dan Gogh’s magic and art show. Gogh ill provide a unique and entertaining blend of magic, comedy and art.



In other library news:

➜ American sign language classes for beginners are offered at 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the library.

➜ People will be creating a spring vase as part of the library’s next wine bottle craft class. People can sign up at the circulation desk. The fee is $5.

➜ The Ford County Public Health Department is offering a food service sanitation manager certification course taught by a Parkland College instructor from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the library. The fee for the course is $170, which includes printed materials and the exam. People were asked to register by March 4 by calling 217-379-9281.

➜ A presentation about Israel will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the library. Attendees will learn some history about Israel and how Bible prophesy is being fulfilled in Israel today. The presentation will be by Bob Dickey, who recently returned from visiting Israel. Refreshments will be served.

➜ Erin Nuss will be offering a workshop at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the library for high school juniors and seniors in preparation for taking the SAT.

➜ Students in grades six through 12 are invited to participate in the 4-H Food Challenge at the library. The Illinois 4-H Foundation is providing six sessions from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays from April 4 through May 9. Youth will mix, chop, blend, simmer and measure to create dishes from mystery ingredients. Youth can register at go.illinois.edu/4-HFoodChallenge. For more information, they can contact Myla Munro, a 4-H youth educator for the University of Illinois Extension, at mgmunro@illinois.edu or 217-333-7672.

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “When You are Near” by Tracie Peterson, “Run Away” by Harlan Coben, “Misadventures with a Book Boyfriend” by Victoria Blue, “5th Doctrine” by Kareen Robards, “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and “Last Year of the War” by Susan Meissner.

➜ New DVDs include: “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us.”



