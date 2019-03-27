Kid's baseball collection on display at Gibson City library

GIBSON CITY — Jack Andrews is displaying his baseball collection and memorabilia at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.

The display includes signed baseballs, baseball cards and pictures.

“Next week we will share a little more about this collection, but, in the meantime, drop by to check it out,” a news release from the library said.

Meanwhile, anyone who has a collection that he or she would like to share with the community is encouraged to contact the library at 217-784-5343.



Other library news

In other library news:

➜ The library is holding a $1-per-bag book sale this week. DVDs and CDs are excluded from the sale.

➜ American sign language classes for beginners are offered at 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the library.

➜ People will be creating a spring vase as part of the library’s next wine bottle craft class on Thursday, March 28. People can sign up at the circulation desk. The fee is $5.

➜ Erin Nuss will be offering a workshop at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the library for high school juniors and seniors in preparation for taking the SAT.

➜ Students in grades six through 12 are invited to participate in the 4-H Food Challenge at the library. The Illinois 4-H Foundation is providing six sessions from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays from April 4 through May 9. Youth will mix, chop, blend, simmer and measure to create dishes from mystery ingredients. Youth can register at go.illinois.edu/4-HFoodChallenge. For more information, they can contact Myla Munro, a 4-H youth educator for the University of Illinois Extension, at mgmunro@illinois.edu or 217-333-7672.

➜ There will be special Story Hour visitors throughout April at the library, ranging from animals to magicians. Preschoolers meet for Story Hour at 10 a.m. on Mondays while students in kindergarten through fifth grade meet after school on Mondays. At 3:45 p.m. Monday, April 8, children can plan to be amazed by Dan Gogh’s magic and art show. Gogh ill provide a unique and entertaining blend of magic, comedy and art.

➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.

➜ Newly acquired books include: “Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson, “Good-bye Cafe” by Mariah Stewart, “Last Second” by Catherine Coulter and “Wild Card” by Stuart Woods.

➜ New DVDs include: “Aquaman,” “Second Act” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.”