The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum, located at 135 S. Market St. behind Paxton City Hall, is closed for a winter break and will be open next on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visits to the museum at other times can be arranged by calling 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723. Admission to the museum, which specializes in Ford County history, is free.



The Arrowsmith Christian Church will host its annual pancake and sausage supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the church.



The Paxton Thrift Shop, located above Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop at 110 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton, is holding its special winter bag sale from Thursday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. 4. During the bag sale, the fee is $10 per bag. The thrift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s next general meeting is set for noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at The Sandtrap in Gibson City. Reservations were requested by Jan. 31.



The public is invited to join the Melvin Woman’s Club in enjoying the musical stylings of various members of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School choir under the direction of Amanda Broaddus. The chorus will be performing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Melvin United Methodist Church.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post will host an all-you-can-eat fried chicken, walleye and catfish fillet supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Carryout orders will be available.



The Elliott Amvets will host their monthly Family Night chicken and fish fry at 111 Main St. in Elliott on Friday, Feb. 3. Chicken and walleye, plus two sides of your choice, will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.



The 2017 Ford County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. Chase McCall, chairman of the Ford County Republican Central Committee, said the guest speaker for the dinner will be state Rep. Chad Hays of Catlin, who serves as assistant minority leader of the Illinois House of Representatives. A reception for Hays will begin at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. As part of the program, local elected officials will be introduced, and a longtime Ford County Republican will be honored. Brief comments from other state officials are expected to follow Hays’ remarks. Tickets for the event cost $35 each and are available from any Ford County Republican precinct committeeman, including Chase McCall (217-898-3842) in Gibson City or Kim Evans (217-379-1347) in Paxton. For information on becoming a sponsor for the event, contact Rob Pacey (217-493-6692).



Christ Lutheran High School will host its annual Taste of Italy Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the school, located at 201 W. Lincoln St. in Buckley. Free-will donations will be accepted for the meal.



The Ludlow Fire Department is sponsoring an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Ludlow firehouse, 200 S. Chestnut St., Ludlow. The cost of the meal is $6 per person. Children under age 5 eat for free.



The Paxton American Legion Auxiliary Post 150 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the American Legion building directly across from Pells Park in Paxton. Members of the American Legion will meet that night, too. Refreshments will be served to all after the meeting.



The GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Gibson City Bible Church, starting Feb. 7. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. Seminar session topics include “Is This Normal?”, “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” For more information or to register, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.



In conjunction with preregistration of courses for all eighth-graders, a high school orientation meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and PBL Junior High School commons area. All eighth-grade students and their parents or guardians are invited to attend. Students and parents will receive information about courses offered at PBL High School, graduation requirements, and required courses for college admissions. They also will hear about extra-curricular activities and general policies. There will be time for questions and answers. Tours of the building will also be available. For more information, call the high school at 379-4331.



Gibson Area Hospital’s diabetes support group will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at 209 E. 9th St., Gibson City. People who have diabetes, or who have a friend or family member who has diabetes, are encouraged to attend the program.



A membership meeting of the Barn Keepers will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the FS Evergreen building at 402 S. Hershey St. in Bloomington. “Barns: An Illinois Story,” which was produced by Oliver Peng, will be the program for the evening. Peng has traveled Illinois to capture images of barns in Champaign, Piatt, McDonough and Peoria counties. McLean County was also featured, as Ron Ropp’s home, which was once a barn, will be part of the presentation as well as a short interview with Ropp. Following the presentation, Ropp will be available to answer questions. The meeting is open to the public.



The Purdue Extension and University of Illinois Extension Bi-State Group will host a Water Quality & Soil Health Conference on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Beef House Restaurant in Covington, Ind. Presentations will start at 9 a.m. EST (8 a.m. CST) and will conclude with lunch at noon. Doors and day-of registration open at 8:30 a.m. The cost for the program is $20 per person, which includes lunch. People can pre-register by visiting web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv or contacting Jon Charlesworth at 765-884-0140, Ext. 2.



The Saybrook American Legion post will be serving a choice of walleye, chicken or whole catfish from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Sides of baked beans, baked potato or potato salad and coleslaw will also be served. People can choose to eat in or carry out.



Members of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s FFA chapter are making final preparations to hold the chapter’s 29th annual Farm Toy Show, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the high school in Paxton. The toy show will feature many displays as well as tractor dealers who will have toys available for purchase. There will be a silent auction along with a tractor pedal pull at noon for the kids. This year’s show tractor for sale is an Oliver 1955. Only around 15 tractors were left to purchase as of Tuesday. If interested, people should order as soon as possible. Each tractor will feature a plaque that is unique to the PBL High School FFA chapter. For more information, contact Jim Biggs at 217-394-2018 or Kirsten Blackford at 217-379-4331.



The Sibley Business and Historical Association will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Sullivant Township Hall in Sibley. For more information about the group, visit the Sibley Business and Historical Association page on Facebook.



“Kazam! Intrepid Inspector Ingrid of Interpol and the Crimson-Caped Killer Caper” — a musical murder mystery melodrama — will be performed on the Parkland College Theatre’s Second Stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and at 3 p.m. Feb. 12. Parkland College theater students direct, design sets, lights, costumes and sound, and manage and run the performances. Students also appear alongside community members in the cast. Theater major Tyler Cook directs the cast, which includes HeatherAnn Layman, Diane Pritchard, Curt Deedrich, Aubrey Brown, Erin Kaufman, Jacob Smith, David Heckman, Stacy Walker, Robert Hartmann, Hannah Longest, Courtney Bruner, Gennie Applebee, Tafadzwa Diener and Samantha Odendaal. Parkland College’s 50th anniversary cake will be served at intermission, and each performance will feature a unique ending at which one lucky audience member will win a grand prize for choosing the correct suspect. Tickets to “Kazam!” cost $10. To make reservations, visit www.parkland.edu/theatre or call the show hotline at 217-351-2528.



The Gibson City VFW Post 6289 will be holding a Family Night meal Friday, Feb.10. Chicken and fish dinners are available for eat-in or carry-out. Serving starts at 5 p.m. For more information, call 217-784-4210.



The Foosland Sportsmen’s Club will host a splatterboard shoot on Sunday, Feb. 12. Breakfast starts at 6 a.m., and the shoot starts at 8 a.m.



High school students can learn more about a Parkland College program guaranteeing them admission in selected colleges at the University of Illinois while saving money on tuition. The Parkland Pathway to Illinois Program Information Open House will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Parkland College Student Union. Prospective students and their parents are welcome to attend. Representatives from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Parkland will answer questions about the Parkland Pathway to Illinois Program, including eligibility, housing options, financial aid, admissions, and other topics. For qualifying Illinois high school graduates who begin college at Parkland and are interested in transferring to the University of Illinois, the program is an opportunity to gain guaranteed admission to certain University of Illinois programs. While preparing to transfer, participating students will be able to integrate their time as full-time Parkland students with resources and classes at Illinois. Pathway students typically complete the program in two years, but AP credit and college credit earned in high school may affect program length. For more information about the program, visit parkland.edu/UIUCpathway, call Mary Kay Smith at 217-351-2509 or email admissions@parkland.edu.



The movie “The Secret Life of Pets” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Melvin Community Hall. There is no charge to attend. Moviegoers are asked to bring a blanket or rug to sit on, and they may bring snacks if desired.



The 2017 edition of Dancing with the GCMS Stars will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. There will be a soup supper served from 5 to 6 p.m. with the program following at 6:30 p.m.



The Forrest American Legion post will host a pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Forrest American Legion Hall. The meal costs $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and below eat for free. There will be meat for sale during the event.



Ag Discovery — a one-day program for fourth- and fifth-graders that lets youth discover agriculture through hands-on activities — will be offered from 2 to p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the University of Illinois Extension office at 801 N. Country Fair Drive in Champaign. Activities will cover aspects of agriculture that include food science, ag engineering, animal science, crop science, horticulture, ag communication and more. Youth will also get to learn all about honeybees and their importance in agriculture through a hands-on honeybee challenge activity. Top minds in their fields will teach the youth about agriculture in a fun environment. Registration for participants closes on Friday, Feb. 10. The cost of this program is $10, which includes a pizza dinner and T-shirt. People can register at go.illinois.edu/AgDiscovery. For more information, contact Jamie Boas at 217-333-7672.



The Iroquois County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Woodworth. A dinner will be served by the St. Paul’s PTL at 6 p.m. After dinner, there will be a short business meeting followed by the election of two directors and an awards ceremony. The SWCD will be honoring its poster contest winners, their parents and teachers; soil judging teams and advisors; and scholarship winner and envirothon teams. As in previous years, the Conservation Farm Family of the Year will also be announced. Steve Stierwalt, president of the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, will be the guest speaker. Born and raised in Champaign County, Stierwalt and his wife, Judi, operate a corn and soybean farm near Sadorus. After receiving a degree in agriculture economics from the University of Illinois, Stierwalt provided leadership in a number of agriculture related endeavors, including serving as president of the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Conservation of natural resources as they relate to agriculture, has been important to Stierwalt throughout his career. Because of this interest, Stierwalt has served on the board of directors of Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District since 1996 and as chairman since 2002. On a state-wide basis, Stierwalt served as Area 3 vice president for the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts (AISWCD). Education — in particular, agriculture education — has been an integral part of Stierwalt’s life. He was a founding member of Earth Partners and has been involved with “Illinois Ag in the Classroom” in a variety of leadership positions. Additionally, Stierwalt participated in the successful re-establishment of the agriculture education program at Unity High School in Tolono. In 2004, Stierwalt was honored by the Champaign News-Gazette newspaper as Farm Leader of the Year and in 2006 by Prairie Farmer magazine as a Master Farmer. Tickets for the meal cost $12.50 and can be purchased in advance only at the Iroquois County SWCD office in Watseka. To make a reservation, visit the office or call 815-432-3946, Ext. 3.



A foodservice sanitation manager’s certification course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the ILEAS Training Center, 1701 E. Main St., Urbana. The exam will be administered immediately following the course. The cost is $145 for the certification and recertification class. The class is also available online. To register, contact Sue Summerville at 217-684-2435.



Gibson Area Hospital’s gluten-free living group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the hospital’s radiology waiting area. For more information, contact Margery R. Ruch at 217-784-2631 or margery_ruch@gibsonhospital.org.



Bingo Night will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the commons area at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. The cost is $5 for three cards. The fee is payable at the door. Proceeds will be used to offset PBL High School students’ cost of attending a community service trip this spring to the Mississippi Delta.



The Disciple Women’s Ministry of the First Christian Church in Gibson City will hold its annual “baby shower” to benefit the Shepherd’s Closet baby room. The event will be held with a dedication ceremony during the church’s worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, followed by refreshments in the fellowship hall. Items needed are new clothing for newborns through children 9 months old, especially for boys, and supplies such as bedding, diapers, wipes and lotions, excluding powders. Items may be brought in advance to the church office (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon) or to the 10:15 a.m. service on Feb. 26.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s National Honor Society chapter is sponsoring a Trivia Night event on Friday, March 3, at the high school. The price is $40 per team at the door or $35 in advance. If paying in advance, people should send a check to Amanda Dunlavey, NHS sponsor, at PBL High School, 700 W. Orleans St., Paxton IL 60957 (or drop it off at the high school). There will be door prizes and a cash prize for the overall winners. There will be light concessions available.



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squadron #427 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3. Dinner will include: spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and coffee or tea. People can choose to dine in or carry out. Dine-in orders are all-you-can-eat. The cost of the meal si $7.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet is set for Thursday, March 9, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.

In advance of the banquet, the chamber is is seeking nominations for its Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards.

“Our community certainly has a lot of individuals that shine and deserve to be recognized,” said the chamber’s Jackie Rusk.

Nomination forms must be returned to the chamber board no later than Feb. 1.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s chorus department will perform the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the school’s gymnasium. Reserved tickets go on sale in mid-February. For details, call the GCMS High School office at 217-784-4292. This “musical within a comedy” is the story of a man (Man in Chair) who plays a record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The show then comes to life in his living room. Singing, dancing, and romance are the backdrop as Man in Chair provides commentary and insight into the story, the music, the actors, and more. The production is under the direction of Amanda Broaddus. The student director is Sophie Hafer. Choreography is by Ann Spangler. Additional choreography is by Ann Young. The pit band is under the direction by Krysti Brucker and Kyle Renchen. “The Drowsy Chaperone” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).



The Foosland Sportsmen’s Club will host a splatterboard shoot on Sunday, March 12. Breakfast starts at 6 a.m., and the shoot starts at 8 a.m.



The Gibson City Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Ball will take place Saturday, March 25, at The Sandtrap in Gibson City. Entertainment will be provided by the popular Chicago-based band Libido Funk Circus. The evening will start with an optional pork chop supper and include several games like the Rotary Roll and raffles.

Also, the televisions in the bar will be showing the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games. Proceeds from the event will support additional upgrades to Gibson City’s North Park and other projects supported by the Gibson City Rotary Club in the Gibson City community and beyond.



The Foosland Sportsmen’s Club will host a splatterboard shoot on Sunday, April 9. Breakfast starts at 6 a.m., and the shoot starts at 8 a.m.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s prom will be Saturday, April 29. Promenade will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the school’s gym, where coronation will also take place. Family and friends are invited to attend. Students and their guests are invited to attend the dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Urbana Civic Center.

