Electronics recycling event set for April 22 in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — An electronics recycling day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot west of the farmers’ market in Gibson City.

Among items accepted from Ford County residents will be: computers, printers, copiers, monitors, keyboards, speakers, mice, cables, televisions, VCRs, radios, stereo equipment, tape recorders, record players, telephones, PBX systems, answering machines, networking equipment, hubs, switches, routers, cables, video recorders, video monitors, security systems, CB radios, cell phones, pagers, PDAs, walkmans, cash registers, typewriters, adding machines, calculators, software, CDROM/floppy disc, cables, cords, UPS’s, surge strips, scanners, digital cameras, MP3 players, electronic keyboards, computer parts/components, rechargeable batteries, cables/wire/aluminum and racks/carts.

Not accepted will be: plychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) or any equipment containing PCBs, microwaves, thermostats, barometers, mercury switches and relays, can openers, toaster ovens, coffee makers, toasters, smoke detectors, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers or any unit containing freon, stoves, washers/dryers, garbage compactors, dishwashers, kitchen white goods, household batteries (other than installed in equipment), fluorescent lighting, bulbs and ballasts, light bulbs of any kind (including mercury lamps), desk/office furniture or lighting, lab and hospital equipment/devices that contain fluids, oil, mercury or radioactive material, and biohazards (for example, medical waste including any needles).

There is a limit of 10 items per vehicle.

For a complete list of accepted and non-accepted items, people can visit www.atrecycle.com/accepted-items.

The event is being sponsored by the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District.

In the case of heavy rains or storms, the event will be canceled.