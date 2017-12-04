List of upcoming community events (April 12, 2017)

The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum will be open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting April 22. The museum, located at 135 S. Market St. just behind Paxton City Hall, specializes in Ford County history. For information or to schedule special tours, call 217-379-3723 or 217-379-4111.



VFW Post 6289 of Gibson City is hosting a Family Night chicken and fish dinner on Friday, April 14, with serving for dine-in and carryout starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 217-784-4210.



The Loda American Legion post will serve an all-you-can-eat meal of fish/chicken/livers/gizzards from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the American Legion Hall in Loda. The cost for the meal is $8. Children age 8 and younger eat for free. Sides include baked beans, green beans, potato salad, cole slaw and french fries. Drinks include coffee, lemonade, water and soda pop. During the event, a drawing will be held that will award five free meals.



Paxton’s annual Draggin’ Main car cruise is set for 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in downtown Paxton. The event is a throwback to the tradition of cruising the downtown’s Market Street.



The Bellflower Country Opry’s next country music show — scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St., Bellflower — will feature special guest performer Logan Kirby. The show will be the opry’s “‘50s and ‘60s” show. Prior to the show, a chicken/beef pot pie meal will be served starting at 5 p.m. The cost for the meal is $6. Tickets to the show cost $10. Children age 12 and younger enter for free. To reserve a seat or for more information, call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for April 15, will raise funds for the Paxton Peace Meal program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Gerber Real Estate is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15, at Coady Park on Paxton’s east side.Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. The hunt is open to children age 10 and younger. Children are advised to bring their own baskets to use to collect eggs. Photos with the Easter bunny will be available.



The Sibley Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Sullivant Township Hall in Sibley. The public is welcome to attend.



Semi-retired and retired folks are invited to meet for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Parish Hall, 905 E. First St., Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Gibson Police Chief Eric Hyatt, who will talk about training requirements for police officers, his experiences as a police officer and the city’s new police chief, the services provided to the community, and his plans for his police department.



A town-hall meeting sponsored by the Charleston Women’s March Huddle Group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Rotary Room of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library, 712 Sixth St., Charleston. U.S. Rep. John Shimkus and declared Democratic challenger Carl Spoerer have been invited. The town-hall format allows members of the audience to ask questions of the candidates. Residents of the 15th Congressional District — which includes Ford County — who wish to ask a question should plan to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early to sign up to be included on the list of questioners.



The movie “Sing” will be shown free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Melvin Community Hall. Persons attending are asked to bring a rug or blanket on which to sit. Also, youth should be dropped off and picked up by a responsible adult.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic’s Ford County Relay for Life team, is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee to participate. Snacks and water will be provided.People can sign up by calling 217-784-5267 and leaving a message with their name and telephone number.



The Community Committee of the Paxton City Council will host a town-hall forum from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the council chambers at City Hall, 145 S. Market St. Paxton residents are encouraged to attend to give input about future projects and to ask their aldermen questions.



An electronics recycling day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot west of the farmers’ market in Gibson City.

Among items accepted from Ford County residents will be: computers, printers, copiers, monitors, keyboards, speakers, mice, cables, televisions, VCRs, radios, stereo equipment, tape recorders, record players, telephones, PBX systems, answering machines, networking equipment, hubs, switches, routers, cables, video recorders, video monitors, security systems, CB radios, cell phones, pagers, PDAs, walkmans, cash registers, typewriters, adding machines, calculators, software, CDROM/floppy disc, cables, cords, UPS’s, surge strips, scanners, digital cameras, MP3 players, electronic keyboards, computer parts/components, rechargeable batteries, cables/wire/aluminum and racks/carts.

Not accepted will be: plychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) or any equipment containing PCBs, microwaves, thermostats, barometers, mercury switches and relays, can openers, toaster ovens, coffee makers, toasters, smoke detectors, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers or any unit containing freon, stoves, washers/dryers, garbage compactors, dishwashers, kitchen white goods, household batteries (other than installed in equipment), fluorescent lighting, bulbs and ballasts, light bulbs of any kind (including mercury lamps), desk/office furniture or lighting, lab and hospital equipment/devices that contain fluids, oil, mercury or radioactive material, and biohazards (for example, medical waste including any needles).

There is a limit of 10 items per vehicle.

For a complete list of accepted and non-accepted items, people can visit www.atrecycle.com/accepted-items.

The event is being sponsored by the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District.

In the case of heavy rains or storms, the event will be canceled.



The Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners will hold a fund-raising cookout at the Paxton IGA in conjunction with a plant share on Saturday, April 22.



Bellflower’s community garage sales are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. To have a garage sale included on a map of the townwide sales, contact Kathy Gee at 309-722-3477.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s annual cash bash will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. Tickets cost $5 per person. The event begins at 8:30 p.m., with the band Triple Dog Dare performing from 9 p.m. to midnight. Proceeds benefit the Corn Belt Shrine Club.



The Paxton Emergency Response Service will hold a breakfast as a fundraiser for the agency from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the ERS building on West State Street in downtown Paxton. An all-you-can-eat meal of pancakes and sausage will be served. Also available will be full and half orders of biscuits and gravy.



The 27th annual Employer Appreciation Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the commons area at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. The event honors students in the school’s ICE program and their employers.



PBL Eastlawn School in Paxton is hosting its annual Family Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The event begins with a hot dog dinner at 5:30 p.m.



The Buckley Community Group has completed plans for the annual townwide spring garage sale days in Buckley. The dates are Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. Buckley residents wishing to have their individual garage sales included on a map of the townwide sales are asked to add their name and address to the signup sheet at the Buckley State Bank by Tuesday, April 25.



The Ford County Republicans will hold their bi-monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Tom’s Tavern in Kempton.



The Piper City Public Library is sponsoring a “Cupcake War” from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29. People of all ages can participate in the competition, and everything will be provided for each participant. To reserve a spot, call the library at 815-686-9234. Non-preregistered participants will be included on a first-come, first-served basis until the cupcakes are gone.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s prom will be Saturday, April 29, with the theme being “Pop Art.” Promenade will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the school’s gym, where coronation will also take place. Family and friends are invited to attend. Students and their guests are invited to attend the dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Urbana Civic Center.



The Republican Women of Ford County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Monical’s Pizza of Paxton. People do not need to be from Ford County to participate and join the group. The public is welcome to attend.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda kindergarten screening and registration for the 2017-18 school year will be held Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4, at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton.

Parents will need to make an appointment for their child to be screened and can call the Clara Peterson Elementary School office at 217-379-2531 to schedule an appointment. The screening process should take about 30 minutes. During that time, parents will be asked to fill out registration forms.

Children born on or before Sept. 1, 2012, are eligible to enroll. Parents are asked to bring to the screening their child’s birth certificate. This should be an original from the county or state in which they were born. Hospital certificates are not legal documents and do not satisfy this requirement.

Children currently enrolled in a Clara Peterson Elementary School preschool program will be screened during their time at school, and there is no need to fill out additional registration forms at this time.



Gibson City’s townwide garage sales are set for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.



The Paxton-Buckley-Loda jazz bands will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



The Iroquois County Historical Society will host the Art, Antique and Garden Faire on Sunday, June 11, during Watseka’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.

To be a success, the garden faire needs vendors who offer any of the following: artwork, sculptures, antiques, plants and flowers, garden accessories, garden art, handmade jewelry, purses, wood crafts, garden clothing, stained glass, signs, photography, baked goods, repurposed and recycled art, and approved home party items. No flea market or garage sale type items are allowed.

For more information or to obtain a vendor contract, call 815-432-2215 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The more vendors who participate, the more successful this event will be, but spaces are limited. Inquiries can also be sent via email to ichs2215@mchsi.com.

The ICHS is a non-profit organization which uses funds raised to help offset maintenance, restoration, utility and upkeep bills.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Appreciation Dinner is set for Thursday, June 15, with the meal to be served starting at 5 p.m. and the band to begin performing at 6 p.m.



Saybrook’s annual Stars and Stripes Festival will be held Saturday, June 24, instead of the usual Sunday date. The date for the event was approved at the festival planning committee’s October meeting.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, a non-profit organization, will hold the Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. The organization is currently accepting applications for vendors. Artists, fine crafters, vintage upcyclers, farmers and specialty food vendors are welcome to apply. Booth spaces are 10-feet-by-10-feet and can be obtained by contacting Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or sending her an email at ellen.stringer@gmail.com.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.