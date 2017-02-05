Paxton's fireworks show may move to Bixby Park

PAXTON — Paxton’s Fourth of July fireworks show could be relocated to Bixby Park on the city’s far-southeast side as soon as this summer.

Mayor Bill Ingold broached the idea of moving the fireworks show from its existing site at Memorial Field, located south of Clara Peterson Elementary School, during an adjourned meeting of the city council on April 25.

Ingold said moving it is a necessity due to the anticipated construction of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School that will be occurring over the next couple of summers. Ingold said the relocation of the show could wait until 2018, but he suggested doing it immediately so people get used to the new venue.

“It’s something that we’re going to have to think about, especially for next year, maybe for this year yet,” Ingold told the five aldermen present.

Ingold asked council members to provide their feedback to him in upcoming days so that a decision could be made in the near future. Comments made at the meeting indicated that aldermen supported the idea of moving the show.

“It’s a better open area for spectators,” Alderman Rob Pacey said.

Les Mennenga, who organizes the fireworks show for the city each year, noted that traffic issues and crowding have been growing problems at Memorial Field on the Fourth of July.

“We’ve actually outgrown that facility, even without the expansion (of the school),” Mennenga told the council. “Our show’s gotten larger, and we’re getting more crowds and so forth. The logistics we’ve been working out the last couple of years, but it’s a good problem to have, with growth, really.”

Mennenga said he and the volunteer-run fireworks committee have been looking at Bixby Park as a potential site for the fireworks show. Mennenga said that if the city allows it, he would like to set off the fireworks at the south edge of Bixby Park, near a tree line. Mennenga said a “safety area” would be roped off around where the fireworks are to be set off, so spectators would not be able to get too close.

“We’d have all the spectators up (on the) north (side of the park), where there would also be some parking,” Mennenga said.

Mennenga said there may be some “logistics issues” with parking if the fireworks are held at Bixby Park, but he has ideas to address those issues.

“We may have to do overflow (parking) at Coady Park,” which is located a couple blocks south of Bixby Park, Mennenga said. “It’s two blocks people may have to walk, but if you’ve been to the Fourth the last couple of years, we’ve had people walking quite a few blocks already to get there (to the fireworks show).”

Mennenga said it makes a lot of sense to hold the show at Bixby Park. Not only is the park more open than Memorial Field, allowing for better visibility, but it also would make it easier for Paxton Emergency Response volunteers and Paxton police officers to control traffic around the fireworks show.

At Memorial Field, Mennenga said, ERS personnel are “spread out all over” because spectators watch the show from every direction from the field.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had to reach out to the police too much with problems, because ERS is usually on top of them, but (the ERS volunteers are)spread out — and if we can condense our area to Bixby Park it would make everything a lot easier,” Mennenga said.

As a way to handle traffic, Pacey suggested making Strong Street and Washington Boulevard one-way streets during the show if it is held at Bixby Park.

Mennenga suggested that fire lanes be put on the east side of Strong Street where homes are located. The fire lanes would be used to park ambulances, firetrucks and police vehicles.

Ingold suggested roping off part of the street to accommodate porta-potties and food trucks.

“We can have food trucks on the park side of (Strong Street) and still maintain that one-way traffic and still have a fire lane,” Mennenga noted.

The city contributes $7,500 annually toward the fireworks show, which is supported additionally by community donations, according to the city’s comptroller/treasurer, Julie Burgess.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The council voted 5-0 to approve an ordinance clarifying the city’s library levy for the previously adopted 2017-18 appropriation ordinance. City Attorney Marc Miller said the library fund is split into two parts, and the Ford County Clerk’s Office has requested clarification on how the amount the city levies is allocated between the two funds. “That’s what this ordinance does,” Miller told the council. “If we didn’t do it, then we would err toward levying it for one fund, which would end up costing the library about $10,000.”

➜ The council voted 5-0 to amend the city’s annual appropriation ordinance for the last fiscal year, which ended April 30. Miller said amending the appropriation ordinance is typically done at the end of each fiscal year to reflect actual spending by the city, rather than the projected spending listed in the ordinance when it is created at the start of each fiscal year. Burgess explained that the total amount of expenses in the ordinance — $7,070,689 — has not changed, but she said certain line items were moved around in various funds.

➜ Pacey said a community survey that was discussed at a recent meeting of the city council’s community committee was posted on PRIDE in Paxton’s Facebook page. In the first two days since the post went live, the survey was viewed by 2,300 people, of which 200 responded to the survey. “We’ll leave that survey open for about two weeks, and we’ll have that ready to present at the May (9) meeting.” Paper copies of the survey are also available at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.