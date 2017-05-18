Paxton's fireworks show moving to Bixby Park this July 4

PAXTON — Paxton’s Fourth of July fireworks show is moving to Bixby Park starting this summer.

Mayor Bill Ingold said Tuesday morning that he had consulted with Les Mennenga, who organizes the fireworks show each year, about relocating the show from its existing site at Memorial Field.

“I talked to Les, and he thought it would be a good plan,” Ingold said in a text message to the Ford County Record.

Last week, the city council had directed Ingold to move forward with the change. However, at that point, Ingold was not sure if the show would be moved to Bixby Park starting in 2018 or instead this summer.

By Tuesday, the decision had been made.

Ingold said moving the show is a necessity due to the anticipated construction of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School that will be occurring over the next couple of summers. The school is located just north of Memorial Field, where the show was being held.

Comments made at council meetings indicated that aldermen supported the idea.

“It’s a better open area for spectators,” Alderman Rob Pacey said in April.

The city contributes $7,500 annually toward the fireworks show, which is supported additionally by community donations.