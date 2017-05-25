Memorial Day services set in area

A roundup of Memorial Day services in the area ...

BUCKLEY

The American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432 of Buckley will hold Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29, at three area cemeteries. There will be a short service at 9:30 a.m. at the Lisk Cemetery in rural Thawville. At 10 a.m. the Legion’s honor guard will have a short service at the Ash Grove cemetery in rural Buckley. At 10:30 a.m., a service honoring the area’s deceased veterans will be held at Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery; at that service, the speaker will be Wayne Wagner, national executive committeeman for the American Legion. Immediately following the 10:30 services at Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery, the American Legion Auxiliary of Buckley will serve refreshments at the Legion post at 313 S. Walnut St., Buckley. In case of rain, the services will also be held at the Legion post. More than 130 flags will be put up on 20-foot poles at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery. The flags will be taken down Tuesday, May 30. Volunteers are welcome to show up to help.



CISSNA PARK

Cissna Park American Legion Post 527 will hold Memorial Day services at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the village park. The speaker will be the Rev. Tim Hahn of Trinity Lutheran Church of Cissna Park. The service will include an appearance by the Legion’s drill team. “Taps” will also be played, and a “salute to the dead” will be held.



FISHER

AMVETS Fisher Post 52 has scheduled Memorial Day services at three cemeteries. They include: 1 p.m. at Willowbrook, Fisher; 2 p.m. at Mount Hope, north Foosland; and 3 p.m. at Shiloh southwest of Fisher on Illinois Route 47.



GIBSON CITY/ELLIOTT

Gibson City’s Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, from in front of the former Moyer District Library building on Sangamon Avenue. Parade entries will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. The parade members will then make their way south on Sangamon Avenue and continue to Drummer Township Cemetery for special memorial services around 11 a.m. at the Drummer Creek Veterans Memorial in Gibson City. During the services, there will be guest speakers and music performed by the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School band. The color guard will also be present. Following the ceremonies in Gibson City, the Legion will travel to Elliott Cemetery for memorial services there, likely to begin around noon. In the case of inclement weather, the services will be held at the Legion post in Gibson City.



LODA

The Loda American Legion Post 503 is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Pine Ridge Cemetery near Loda’s north edge. A dedication of deceased veterans will be held, and the Post 503 color guard will be present. The guest speaker will be Ron Dudley of Loda, commander of the Fourth Division Department of Illinois American Legion. The honor roll will also be read of departed members of the military who were either buried at the cemetery or elsewhere but are from Loda Township. They will be listed by the wars they fought in. The oldest person on the list was a veteran of the War of 1812. The service should last about half an hour. Following the service, refreshments will be served by the Loda American Legion Auxiliary at the Legion Hall in Loda.



LUDLOW

Services in Ludlow will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Ludlow Community Center, 204 E. Thomas St., hosted by Ludlow American Legion Post 518. The Rev. Ken Crawford from Rantoul First Baptist Church and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve will be the guest speaker. Coffee and donuts will be provided.



MELVIN

A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Melvin Cemetery in Melvin. The Rev. Gary Ford of the Melvin Methodist Church will provide an opening address. There will be special music by the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School chamber choir, with “Taps” played, as well. Larry Dueringer will then read the roll call of deceased veterans. Refreshments will be served at the Melvin Community Hall on Main Street after the service. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the Melvin Community Hall.



ONARGA/GILMAN/DANFORTH

Memorial Day services are scheduled for Monday, May 29, in Danforth, Gilman and Onarga. The service in Danforth starts at 8:30 a.m at the Danforth Cemetery. The Danforth service will be followed by a service at the cemetery on the south side of Gilman at 9:30 a.m. The speaker at the Gilman service will be former state legislator Rep. Shane Cultra of Onarga. At 10:30 a.m., the Onarga Cemetery, located on North Poplar Street in the northeast corner of town, will host its service. The speaker at the Onarga service will be Cultra, as well. The Iroquois West High School band will perform at each of the services.



PAXTON

Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150 will hold its annual Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s marching band will give a musical tribute. The speaker will be PBL High School band director Tim Hess, a former Marine. The ceremony immediately follows the Memorial Day parade. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. when it leaves PBL Eastlawn School, 341 E. Center St., and heads toward the cemetery. Marching units will form behind the PBL High School marching band starting at 10 a.m. Organizations such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are invited to participate.

Meanwhile, Prairie Post #150 of the American Legion in Paxton is requesting volunteers to assist in placing flags on the graves of veterans buried at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Volunteers will meet in the cemetery’s gazebo at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Flags and instructions will be provided. The Legion post is also requesting assistance with removing the flags at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. Questions can be directed to Frank Crego at 217-249-3667 or fcrego@mchsi.com.



PIPER CITY

The Piper City American Legion post is conducting a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, on the bandstand on Peoria Street in downtown Piper City. Immediately after the service, additional services will be held by the post at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Brenton Cemetery in rural Piper City. At each cemetery, a 21-gun salute to deceased veterans will be done.



RANKIN

The Cissna Park American Legion’s drill team will hold a Memorial Day service at Rankin Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29.



RANTOUL

American Legion Post 287, VFW Post 6750 and the Knights of Columbus Council 4450 will place flags for fallen comrades at the Maplewood, Elmwood and Holy Sepulchre cemeteries Friday, May 26. On Memorial Day, May 29: VFW and American Legion honor guard and the KC council members will have ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The veterans honor guard will have memorial services at Maplewood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Paul Haines will be in charge of the service. The Rantoul Township High School band will be part of the service. Speaker will be Brad Gould. A short lunch will follow at the VFW post on North Ohio Avenue. In case of rain, the Maplewood service will also be at the VFW post.



ROBERTS

The Wagner-Davis Legion Post in Roberts will hold a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Roberts Gym. Coffee and rolls will be served afterward by the Legion post’s auxiliary.



SIBLEY

The Martin H. Suntken American Legion Post 244 of Sibley will hold Memorial Day services at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sibley. The service will feature music performed by the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School chorus as well as the Martin H. Suntken American Legion unit’s color guard. The service will be led by the Rev. Corrine Blissard.



THAWVILLE

The Thawville American Legion post will host a Memorial Day service around 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Ridgeland Township Cemetery, located about a mile east of Thawville. The service will include music performed by the Iroquois West High School band, a gun salute and a speaker. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Legion post on Main Street in Thawville.