Entries sought for Ford County Fair's talent show

MELVIN — The talent show committee for the Ford County Fair is seeking entries for the show that wil be held Tuesday, June 27, at the fairgrounds in Melvin.

Anyone interested in participating in the talent show can obtain an entry form from the fair book or online at the following link: http://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fordcountyfair.org%2F&h=A....

The registration deadline is June 15.

Entrants must not be older than 21 years of age by June 27, 2017. First-place winners in each division will receive $100, with $60 awarded for second place and $40 for third place.

The winner of each division will represent Ford County in Springfield at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention in January 2018

For more information, call Becky Williams at 217-419-2420 or Judy Schall at 217-388-2853.