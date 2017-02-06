List of upcoming community events (June 2, 2017)

Paxton’s farmers’ market — called “The Market on Market” — will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday from May through September at Majestic Park, located at 135 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton. The farmers’ market is sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, PRIDE in Paxton and the City of Paxton. For more information, call the chamber office at 217-379-4655, visit www.paxtonchamber.com or visit The Market on Market Facebook page.



Saybrook’s farmers’ market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 to 11 a.m. at the EDGE building, located at the corner of Harrison and Main streets in Saybrook. Local produce, baked goods and a wide variety of crafts are on display and available for purchase. All items are homemade/homegrown.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, located at 135 S. Market St. just behind Paxton City Hall, specializes in Ford County history. For information or to schedule special tours, call 217-379-3723 or 217-379-4111.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting of members is set for Thursday, June 8, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School, 700 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Registration begins at 3 p.m., with a catered meal served from 4 to 7 p.m. The business meeting begins at 7 p.m.



The Gibson City Community Band’s summer concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the city’s North Park. Other concerts are slated for 7:30 p.m. at the park on June 15, June 22 and June 29. All concerts are under an hour and are free to attend. Music from a variety of genres and time periods will be performed, including big-band jazz and 1980s hits. Also, the band is teaming with the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce to provide after-dinner music for the fish fry on June 15. People can come eat between 5 to 6 p.m. and hear some live music starting at 6:15.



The Ford-Iroquois Deanery Council of Catholic Women’s Spring Institute will be held Thursday, June 8, at Assumption BVM Parish, 208 Second St., Ashkum. The theme of the day is “Women of Prayer.” Mass will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and the election of the nominating committee. Father Michael Powell will present the program on “Women of the Old Testament.” Lunch will be served by CCW members of Assumption and St. John’s. All women of the Ford-Iroquois Deanery are invited to attend.



A wine-tasting event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Inside Out in Gilman to raise funds for Iroquois County Animal Rescue (ICARe), a no-kill, privately owned shelter that receives no local or state government funding.

Tickets cost $25, and every penny of that money goes directly to ICARe’s shelter animals, its low-cost spay/neuter program, and its future dog facility. The ticket price includes free wine tasting, appetizers, musical entertainment by Casey and Michael LeBuhn, and entry into winning a door prize. There will also be raffles — a 50/50 and a silent auction.

People who bring in a donation item for the shelter — such as cat litter, laundry soap or cat/dog food — will receive an extra entry for the door prize. There will also be a cash bar for participants 21 and older consisting of wine and beer selections.

Tickets can be purchased from Stacy Jewell by calling ortexting 815-471-8589 or emailing her at stacyjewell13@gmail.com. Tickets are also located at the ICARe shelter located at 100 N.W. Lincoln St. in Iroquois. If there are tickets available, they will be sold at the door at Inside Out on the day of the event.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for June 10, will raise funds for the Paxton First Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



A Ford County Relay for Life event called “Rockin’ for a Cure” will be held Saturday, June 10, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City with dinner beginning at 5 p.m.. The band Jawbone Stew will begin performing at 8 p.m. The event will also feature basket auctions. People can buy tickets for three chances to win $250 and chances to win Beats headphones, along with other surprise offerings. Admission costs $5 with no meal included and $15 with the meal included. To buy tickets in advance, visit fordcorockinforacure.eventbrite.com or leave a message with Terri Eyer at 217-379-4763 or Chic Meredith at 217-784-5267.



BCTGM Local 325G is sponsoring its annual chicken and fish fry for current and retired members of the AFGM and BCTGM from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the VFW post in Gibson City.



The annual Sibley Burr Oaks Area Tractor Drive is set for Saturday, June 10. The event is held each year in memory and honor of loved ones inflicted by cancer and those who have survived it. The event raises funds for the Ford County Relay for Life fundraiser benefitting the American Cancer Society. It will include a raffle that will award the winner a pedal tractor or $200 in cash; raffle tickets cost $2 per ticket. Also, tractors, along with motorcycles, cars and trucks, will drive through the area as part of the event. For more information, contact Russ Tjarks at 217-249-2377 or 217-745-2377.



The 65th annual Buckley and Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Reunion is set for Saturday, June 10, at the 103 East restaurant in Buckley. The festivities include a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Classes marking anniversaries are encouraged to ask about reserved seating for their class for the event. The cost to attend is $20 per person. Reservations are required by June 3 and may be made by calling the Buckley State Bank at 217-394-2531. For more information, contact Denise Forster at 217-394-2233.



The Iroquois County Historical Society will host the Art, Antique and Garden Faire on Sunday, June 11, during Watseka’s sesquicentennial celebration.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.

To be a success, the garden faire needs vendors who offer any of the following: artwork, sculptures, antiques, plants and flowers, garden accessories, garden art, handmade jewelry, purses, wood crafts, garden clothing, stained glass, signs, photography, baked goods, repurposed and recycled art, and approved home party items. No flea market or garage sale type items are allowed.

For more information or to obtain a vendor contract, call 815-432-2215 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The more vendors who participate, the more successful this event will be, but spaces are limited. Inquiries can also be sent via email to ichs2215@mchsi.com.

The ICHS is a non-profit organization which uses funds raised to help offset maintenance, restoration, utility and upkeep bills.



Camp Gibson — a free, one-week experience for incoming eighth-graders to explore the various professions in rural health care — will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. each day from June 12-16 at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.

With the guidance of healthcare professionals, each student will:

— Participate in hands-on activities and interact with healthcare professionals.

— Receive information on a variety of healthcare career opportunities. Students will hear about what an average day is like for these professionals, including the best and worst parts of the job. The students will learn what education is necessary for these careers, and suggested classes for high school. They will even discuss how much money these professionals earn in their positions.

— Participate in health and wellness activities.

— Become CPR certified.

— And meet other students from our community who are also interested in healthcare.

Each student will be provided with educational materials to help plan their future career.

The registration deadline is May 26. Applications will be reviewed, and accepted students will be notified by June 5. A detailed registration packet will be sent prior to the start of the program.

More information and applications for Camp Gibson are available at the East Central Illinois AHEC website: http://ahec.rockford.uic.edu/ecilahec/news-events-display.cfm?nid=100118.

More information can also be obtained by calling 217-784-4093 or email eileen_woolums@gibsonhospital.org.



Tim Zimmerman and the King¹s Brass will return to the Gibson City North Park, located at 13th and Church streets, on Wednesday, June 14, for a free concert event.

A meal of grilled burgers will be available beginning at 6 p.m. The concert will start at 7.

Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass present hymn classics with a contemporary flair. The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards.

The concert will be moved to the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, in the event of severe weather.

The concert is free of charge, although a free-will offering will be taken.

The concert is sponsored by the Gibson City Bible Church.

For more information, call 217-784-5702 or visit gibsoncitybible.org.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Appreciation Dinner is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. For a $5 fee, served will be all-you-can-eat fish, along with baked beans, coleslaw, chips, bread and a drink. Carryout and dine-in orders will be available for purchase. Dessert will be provided by the GCMS Band Boosters. During the event, entertainment will be provided by the Gibson City Community Band from 6 to 7 p.m.



The movie “Moana” will be shown free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Melvin Community Hall. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring a rug or blanket on which to sit. Snacks can also be brought. A responsible adult must pick up the young movie-goers at the end of the movie.



Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ next Silver Series meeting is set for 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. The topic of discussion is senior fitness. GAH Elite Performance athletic trainer Sarah Knop will tell how senior citizens can exercise for their physical and mental well-being. Also, Vicki Angstmann of GAHHS Geriatric Behavioral Services will be present with therapy dog Daisy. Light refreshments will be served.



The annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 17, at the Buckley Lake. Activities include: a 5K race/walk (7:30 a.m.), the Ladies Aid baked goods sale (8 a.m.), a fishing derby (8-10 a.m.), baseball games (starting at 9 a.m.), a horseshoe tournament (9 a.m.), car show (registration from 10 a.m. to noon; judging at 1 p.m.; awards presented at 2 p.m.), antique tractor show (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), golf cart parade (10:30 a.m.), face painting (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), food stands (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), a toy walk (11:30 a.m.), a tractor parade around the lake (noon), a 4-H coloring contest (noon to 2 p.m.), a jump house (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.), live entertainment by The Back Paiges band (1-3 p.m.), bingo games (2 p.m.), golf ball driving contest (2 p.m.), a Penny Hill activity (2 p.m.), kids tractor pull (3 p.m.) and a duck race on the lake (4:17 p.m.). Barrell train rides will also be offered for younger kids throughout the day.



The Gov. Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will have members available at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City on Saturday, June 17, from 9 to 11 a.m., to assist those interested in joining the organization. Prospective members will learn how to follow their lineage, generation by generation. To qualify for NSDAR membership, women must be able to prove their ancestry to someone who served in the Revolutionary War. Reservations are helpful but not required. To make reservations, call 217-727-1177 or email amesmarilyn@gmail.com.



The Back Paiges will perform in concert during the village of Roberts’ annual park dance, which is set for 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the pavilion in the village park. There is no admission fee.



Retired and semi-retired folks are invited to meet at the American Lutheran Church at 905 E. First St. in Gibson City for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20. During the gathering, Mary Ann, Jim and Jan Hood will share the history of ACE Hardware in Gibson City.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Cissna Park Family Restaurant. The group will have lunch and hear a program on Illinois Retired Teacher’s Association (IRTA) benefits from Paul Stride, an IRTA regional representative. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



Saybrook’s townwide garage sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, and from 8 a.m. until each individual participant wishes to close their sale on Saturday, June 24. The sales are sponsored by the Saybrook American Legion Auxilliary, which will provide advertising, maps and signs. The deadline for sign-ups is June 17. People can call 309-475-6951 or email their information to pphuth@frontier.com.



The Ford County Republican Central Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at El Rodeo Restaurant, 526 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. The special guest for the meeting will be state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington. The meeting is open to the public.



The Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners will sponsor a Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in Gibson City. Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 on the day of the event. For more information, call 815-268-4051.



Saybrook’s annual Stars and Stripes Festival will be held Saturday, June 24, instead of the usual Sunday date. The date for the event was approved at the festival planning committee’s October meeting.



Women and young persons who would like to learn the art of shooting clay targets are invited to attend a Youth & Women’s Wingshooting Clinic on June 24-25 at Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area near Collison.

Instructors certified by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and/or the National Sporting Clays Association will teach attendees the basics of safe shotgun handling and how to hit flying targets, skills that can be applied in the sports of hunting, skeet, trap and sporting clays shooting. Shotguns, shells and eye and ear protection will be provided.

Attendance is limited to 24 shooters each day. The clinic is sponsored by IDNR, the Illinois Conservation Foundation, Champaign County Pheasants Forever, the Three Forks Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Gunssavelife.com.

For information about the clinic, contact IDNR instructor Terry Doyle at 815-258-8474. To see a list of all the IDNR wingshooting clinics being conducted in 2017, visit www.dnr.illinois.gov/recreation/wingshooting.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



The talent show committee for the Ford County Fair is seeking entries for the show that wil be held Tuesday, June 27, at the fairgrounds in Melvin.

Anyone interested in participating in the talent show can obtain an entry form from the fair book or online at the following link: http://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fordcountyfair.org%2F&h=A....

The registration deadline is June 15.

Entrants must not be older than 21 years of age by June 27, 2017. First-place winners in each division will receive $100, with $60 awarded for second place and $40 for third place.

The winner of each division will represent Ford County in Springfield at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention in January 2018

For more information, call Becky Williams at 217-419-2420 or Judy Schall at 217-388-2853.



An American Red Cross blood drive will be held Thursday, June 29, at the St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, 150 N. Maple St., Paxton. The blood drive is sponsored by St. Mary Catholic Church’s Council of Catholic Women. For an appointment, contact Gigi Jarboe at 217-379-2255.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing will be held Friday, June 30, at Lakeview Country Club at Bayles Lake in rural Loda.

With the theme “Salute to Old Glory,” the golf outing will be scramble format. Lunch will be provided to golfers at 11 a.m., with the shotgun start set for noon.

The registration fee is $350 for teams of four people, $200 for teams of two people or $100 for a single player. Hole sponsorship costs $75. Registration forms and payment can be mailed to P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.

Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team, longest putt, longest drive and closest to the pin. Golfers have also have a chance to win a new car at the Shields Automart hole-in-one area.

All proceeds will go into the chamber’s community improvement fund.

For more information, call Amanda Donaldson at 217-379-4655 or paccdirector@outlook.com.



The 59th annual Sibley Area Fourth of July Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4. The day’s activities have been free to families since its first year in 1959. Some of the day’s events include a fishing derby, parade through downtown Sibley at 1 p.m., children’s games, Knocker Ball, interactive inflatables and evening entertainment. The day ends with a fireworks show over Sibley Lake. The event is supported by donations from area businesses, communities, organizations and individuals. Every donation received is used to provide the free contests, programs and events for the celebration. Donations can be sent to: Sibley Area Fourth of July Committee, P.O. Box 123, Sibley, IL 61773.



Bellflower’s Fourth of July parade is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, with check-in and lineup at 8:30 a.m. at the Don Harden ball field. The public is encouraged to participate, and there are no entry fees. In addition to the parade, there will be other activities, like games and raffles, offered throughout the day.



The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, a non-profit organization, will hold the Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. The organization is currently accepting applications for vendors. Artists, fine crafters, vintage upcyclers, farmers and specialty food vendors are welcome to apply. Booth spaces are 10-feet-by-10-feet and can be obtained by contacting Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or sending her an email at ellen.stringer@gmail.com.



Brushville will perform in concert in downtown Gibson City on Saturday, July 8, during an event sponsored by the Corn Belt Shrine Club benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Robbie Mitchell Band will open the concert at 7 p.m., and Brushville will take the stage at 9 p.m. Admission costs $10, with the gates opening at 5 p.m. Barbecue food and drinks will be available for purchase.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



Harvest Moon’s Retro Monster Bash Fundraiser is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre in Gibson City.

That night, the drive-in theater will show the movie “The Beginning of the End.” The 1957 monster movie is the epitome of the classic drive-in experience of the 1950s and features a storyline showcasing local towns and villages in Central Illinois and Chicago. Some scenes from the movie were even filmed locally in the 1950s when it was made.

The theater will be hosting some food specials for the night and may have a special carload price for the movie. The snack bar and “burger barn” will both be open for the night, weather permitting, and there will be special appearances from organization members, the family of the Harvest Moon’s founders and local celebrity speakers.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of food sales will go to the Ford County Historical Society, which plans to use the funds on the restoration and preservation of the old county jail, Ford County tourism and promotion, and the continued preservation of the Water Tower Museum in downtown Paxton.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Heritage Woods in Watseka. The group will hear a program by marketing director Joe Weiner, who will differentiate independent, assisted and caretaker living and will give members a tour of the facility as well as provide lunch. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Paxton.

The Swine ‘N’ Dine started six years ago as a friendly barbecue competition in a Paxton backyard. Over the years, it has expanded into a downtown street festival featuring not only a barbecue cookoff but also food, a car show, kids’ activities, a bags tournament, live bands performing, local craft beer tasting and more.

“The mission of the Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine is to improve the exposure of Paxton’s historic downtown area and to highlight Paxton’s genuine home-town qualities, businesses and local attractions,” says a flier promoting the event. “Through such a large community event, several out-of-town guests and residents of surrounding areas have been able to explore Paxton’s downtown area and create new bonds of friendship and trust within our business district.”

Sponsorships are currently being sought from local businesses to help raise funds for the event. Levels of sponsorship range from $250 to $5,000. Payments can be mailed to: Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.

Also sought are volunteers to help with the festival.

For more information, contact Ben Grice at 217-579-1082 or benjamingrice@gmail.com, Dave Mabrey at 217-417-4036 or maybreeze@frontier.com, Alan Meyer at 217-840-7745 or ameyer67@yahoo.com, or Ashlee Bertan at 815-822-2761 or ashlee.bertan@busey.com.



Gibson City Fright Night is set for Monday, Oct. 23, in Gibson City.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Milford Family Restaurant. The group will have lunch and hear a program on senior law by attorney Ted Spenn. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, in Gibson City.