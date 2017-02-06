Volunteers needed as ticket takers at Ford County Fair

- Our Sites
MELVIN — Ticket takers for the Ford County Fair are being sought.
Persons signing up to work as ticket takers for one session will receive a one-day pass to the fair; those signing up for two or more sessions will get a weeklong pass.
To sign up for a time to work, call 217-388-7711, call Christy Wallace at 217-388-7768 or stop by the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Melvin.
