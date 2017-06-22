Eight vying for Ford County Fair queen's crown

MELVIN — Eight young women will be participating in the 2017 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant, to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, in the dance building on the fairgrounds in Melvin.

Master of ceremonies for the evening will be Nicole McNary, with broadcasting by WGCY-Radio in Gibson City.

Vying for the title of Miss Ford County 2017 are:

➜ Mercedes Wise, 19, of Loda, a 2015 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She attends Parkland Community College, where she is majoring in business management. She is the daughter of Traci Wise and the late Mike Wise.

➜ Kaitlyn Harders, 18, of Melvin, a 2017 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. She will be attending Parkland College and the University of Illinois in the fall, majoring in linguistics with a focus in Mandarin and Russian. She is the daughter of Sherry and Andrew Harders

➜ Deanna Diesburg, 17, of Paxton, a 2017 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be attending Paul Mitchell “The School” in Normal for Cosmetology. She is the daughter of Bob and Ann Diesburg.

➜ Ashley Meece, 17, of Paxton, a 2017 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be attending Parkland College in the fall, double majoring in English and radiology. She is the daughter of Julie Shumate and James Meece.

➜ Sydney Porter, 20, of Paxton, a 2015 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be a junior at Greenville University, where she is majoring in elementary education. She is the daughter of Lynn Porter and the late Brian Porter.

➜ Kelsey Vaughn, 17, of Paxton, a 2017 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be attending Illinois State University in the fall, majoring in agribusiness. She is the daughter of Kelli and Rusty Vaughn.

➜ Autumn Flessner, 18, of Loda, a 2017 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be attending Parkland College in the fall, majoring in agribusiness and applied agronomy. She is the daughter of Jim Flessner and Brandy Barham.

➜ Karla Rodriguez, 19, of Paxton, a 2016 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She attends Parkland Community College, where she is majoring in biological sciences. She is the daughter of Alejandra Garcia and Benito Rodriguez.

The reigning Miss Ford County is Audrey Bloomquist of Paxton. She is the daughter of Brian Bloomquist and Stephanie Basta. She is a 2016 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be a sophomore at the University of Illinois in the fall, and she is double-majoring in political science and earth, society and environment.

The 2017 Ford County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Melvin from June 26 through July 1.