Garden Walk set for Saturday in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — Four gardens are to be featured in a Garden Walk in Gibson City on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets for the Garden Walk cost $8 in advance and can be purchased at the Moyer District Library, Ace Hardware and Speak Easy Salon. On the day of the walk, tickets cost $10 and can be bought at County Market.

The featured gardens are:



The Townsend Garden

When this property was purchased in 1995, there were no flowerbeds. The backyard consisted of one Peony bush in the middle of the yard, three small Crabapple trees close to the house, and one large maple tree where the back driveway is now. The back porch and deck were added in 2000, and flowerbeds were developed around the perimeter. The waterfall was created using rocks from various trips and locations memorable to the owners. Each rock has been hand-placed. This year, the garden has been blessed with tree frog tadpoles in the pond. The biggest addition this year has been raised beds for the vegetable garden. They have been a great aid with weed control and ease of gardening. The owners’ favorite thing to do is to sit on the deck in the mornings while drinking coffee and watch the robins taking baths in the waterfall. In early spring, they have wonderful woodland wildflowers brought from Tom’s childhood home in Southern Illinois.



GAH Annex Garden

The Gibson Area Hospital Annex Garden is for the enjoyment of the nursing home’s residents and their families. This year the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary purchased a new white vinyl fence to replace the aging cedar one. It brightened up the garden immensely. The garden also has a new fountain that provides a relaxing sound. Last year, a sun garden was started, and it is now ready to be enlarged even more. The residents would like to see some sunflowers, large zinnias and marigolds to attract the butterflies. The Annex garden is possible because of many volunteer hours. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School FFA chapter students and their sponsor came after school one day last month and helped spread mulch. The residents especially like to watch any activity going on in the garden, even if it is just a squirrel digging in the flowerpots.



The Tasker Garden

This garden is the legacy of the late David Tasker, and is now cared for by his wife, Sharon. When asked to describe the garden, Sharon writes: “He gathered the rocks surrounding each of the different types of flower gardens from different farmers. He has a rose garden, butterfly garden, sand area for a beach with different lilies, cactus, and tall grasses surrounding it (as he loved the beach), dug a goldfish pond and planted different types of flowers and bushes on it. He laid brick walkways to the different gardens. He uncovered the city sideway that was covered many years with soil and grass and re-laid it in a herringbone pattern. He has planted hostas, lilies, and sedum along the sidewalk with hibiscus.”



The Pool Garden

This garden is 4 ½ acres of variety: mostly flowering perennials but also some annuals; flowering shrubs and trees as well as shade trees; small fruits and large fruits; nut trees and a sizeable vegetable garden. There are at least six garden areas devoted to flowering perennials and another six devoted to shrubs. Another section, in particular, is for native prairie plants, and yet another has a collection of native woodland plants. Many of the flowers, shrubs and trees are out of the ordinary, unusual or uncommon. Something is in bloom from late February through October/November.