GCMS grad to participate in Ride Ataxia

CHANNAHON — Friends and family of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School graduate Emily Young will be traveling to Channahon on Sunday, July 23, to participate in a bike event called Ride Ataxia.

The event is sponsored by Outback Steakhouse and is open to the public. Ride Ataxia is being held as a fund-raising effort for the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA). The goal of Ride Ataxia is to raise awareness of people with Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA) and to promote the advancement of research for the disease.

FA is a rare, progressive, neuromuscular disease affecting an estimated 5,000 people in the U.S. FA affects coordination and balance and eventually leads to life-altering loss of mobility, speech dysfunction and hearing loss, challenging the ability of children and adults to live an active life.

Young, daughter of Rick and Becky Young of rural Saybrook, was diagnosed with FA nine years ago. She is 21 years old and will be a senior this fall at the University of Illinois. Her progression of FA is typical.

Ride Ataxia is offering 4-, 12-, 27- and 50-mile routes for the bike ride. This year, a walking route has been added to the event. All routes will begin at Central Park in Channahon, located about 20 minutes north of Dwight, along the I&M Canal. There will be rest stops along the routes and also bike support/maintenance. Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill will be hosting a meal after the ride for everyone who participates.

This is the sixth year for the Ride Ataxia event to be held in Channahon. Last year’s event raised $80,000 for research and had 400 participants.

The bike event will begin at 7 a.m. at Central Park in Channahon. Registration for the ride can be done the morning of the ride at Central Park or at www.rideATAXIA.org/chicago. The cost of the ride/walk is $50.

Donations to the Freidreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance can be made at www.curefa.org or mailed to FARA, 533 W. Uwchlan Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335.