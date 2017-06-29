July 16 event features downtown Gibson City history

GIBSON CITY — Area residents may not know that the bricks paving Sangamon Avenue in downtown Gibson City have been there 110 years, that cars used to park two deep and nose-to-nose in the center of the street, and that a Gibson City resident had a car as early as 1901 and spent an entire day exhibiting it for interested citizens.

These are just a few of the historical highlights that will entertain area residents who attend “Gibson City through the Years” during the afternoon of Sunday, July 16.

Tours begin at City Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon Avenue and 8th Street, either at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Attendees have the option to walk or to ride on golf carts.

The event will feature six downtown locations in a two-block area of Sangamon Avenue. At each location, a local resident will present information about a person important to the location and an overview of the location’s history.

To add to the festive afternoon, food vendors to be on hand include Crowridge Farm Ice Cream of Elliott and Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop of Paxton.

Locations being featured are: 101 E. 8th St. (City Hall and former fire department and jail, starting point for historical walk); 107 N. Sangamon Ave. (former Wachs and Loys stores with Burwell Opera House above; now The Store resale shop); 129 N. Sangamon Ave. (former People’s Store with dentist office above; now north corner of Ace Hardware); 134 N. Sangamon Ave. (former First National Bank; now Weeks & Brucker law office); 204 N. Sangamon Ave. (former White Building; now part of The Fashion Shop); and 211 N. Sangamon Ave. (former Illinois Central Railroad depot).

Between locations, historical highlights will be given on subjects such as Sangamon Avenue history, town founder Jonathan B. Lott, an early city clerk who was a former slave and Civil War veteran, and the large Moyer Fountain that stood at the intersection of 9th Street and Sangamon Avenue.

Those portraying historical persons are: Ron Knapp as his grandfather Dr. C.W. Knapp, a dentist and business owner; Derrick Babbs as Jonathan B. Lott, city founder; Dan Kearfott as J.H. White, a mercantile owner; Ellen Hankes as Esther Wachs, a variety store owner and sister of Carl Sandburg; Walker Willis as an early train station agent; Phil Whitehouse as Evan Mattinson, an early banker; and Terrel Slaughter as Mark Anthony, a former slave, town barber and early city clerk.

Tickets cost $10 each for adults, $5 for youth under 18 (with those under 13 to be accompanied by an adult), and free for children under age 5. Tickets are available for purchase at the Moyer District Library, and they will also be available at City Hall on the day of the event.

All proceeds benefit “Gibson City through the Years History Walks,” a special line item established within city funds that allows donations to be tax-deductible.

Donations may be given to the fund’s name and sent to the city clerk’s office, with “downtown walk” on the memo line.

