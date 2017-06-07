Five to vie for Iroquois County Fair queen's crown

CRESCENT CITY — Five young women will compete for the title of Miss Iroquois County Fair during the Iroquois County Fair’s annual fair queen pageant, scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the fairgrounds north of Crescent City.

The title is currently held by Olivia Claire of Watseka. Claire is the daughter of Jeff and the late Mary Beth Claire. She graduated from Watseka High School in 2014.

Contestants this year are:

➜ Dakota Behrends of Clifton. Behrends is the daughter of Michael and Sandy Behrends. She is a 2015 graduate of Clifton Central High School. She will be attending Illinois State University in the fall, studying agriculture business management and applied mathematics. Behrends is employed by the Kankakee County fairgrounds.

➜ Samantha Hasselbring of Cissna Park. Hasselbring is the daughter of Troy and Lynn Hasselbring. She is a 2016 graduate of Cissna Park High School. Hasselbring attends Parkland Community College, where she is studying elementary education. She is employed by the Illinois Migrant education program and Olive Garden.

➜ Ellaina Hibbert of Clifton. Hibbert is the daughter of Gary and Pam Hibbert. She is a 2016 graduate of Clifton Central High School. She attends Kankakee Community College, where she is studying child psychology and dance, but will transfer to Western Kentucky University this fall. Hibbert is employed at Studio on Main.

➜ Emily Schunke of Gilman. Schunke is the daughter of Todd and Jennifer Schunke. She graduated from Iroquois West High School in 2014. Schunke will be a senior this fall at the University of Illinois, where she is studying animal science. She is employed by the University of Illinois Meat Sciences Lab.

➜ Cassidy Stucki of Martinton. Stucki is the daughter of Jarrett Stucki and Colleen Post. She graduated from Watseka High School in 2014. She will be a senior this fall at Illinois State University, where she is majoring in sociology and minoring in psychology. Stucki is employed at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse.