List of upcoming community events (July 6, 2017)

Paxton’s farmers’ market — called “The Market on Market” — will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through September at Majestic Park, located at 135 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton. The farmers’ market is sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, PRIDE in Paxton and the City of Paxton. For more information, call the chamber office at 217-379-4655, visit www.paxtonchamber.com or visit The Market on Market Facebook page.



Saybrook’s farmers’ market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 to 11 a.m. at the EDGE building, located at the corner of Harrison and Main streets in Saybrook. Local produce, baked goods and a wide variety of crafts are on display and available for purchase. All items are homemade/homegrown.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, located at 135 S. Market St. just behind Paxton City Hall, specializes in Ford County history. For information or to schedule special tours, call 217-379-3723 or 217-379-4111.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 will host a taco/taco salad/nacho night from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7.



A free concert featuring the Allen Quartet will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Centennial Park in Rankin. The concert is sponsored by the Rankin United Methodist Church. Starting at 5 p.m., hot dogs, chips, soft drinks and cookies will be served.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for July 8, will raise funds for Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Bellflower Country Opry will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Melvin Community Hall. The cost to attend is $10 for persons age 13 and older. Starting at 5:30 p.m., food will be for sale by the Melvin Methodist Women. Hamburgers, chips and drinks, as well as homemade pies, will be available for purchase. For more information, call Norman and Judy Schall at 217-388-2853.



The fifth annual Mid-Summer Fun Run, sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 568 and the Ford County Old-Timers, will be held Saturday, July 8. The event starts at the Rantoul VFW post with signups starting at 10:30 a.m. The ride leaves the VFW post at noon and makes subsequent stops at Billy Bob’s in Ogden, the Urbana VFW post and Hoopeston VFW post. Food, beverages and entertainment will be provided at the final stop, the Carter household. There will also be 50/50 drawings, live music, an auction, a bonfire after dark and free camping. All profits and donations will benefit local veterans in Champaign County. Participants must be at least 21 years old. For more information or to make a donation, contact Larry Carter (217-841-6357), Victor York (217-841-7407) or Ted Kaiser (217-249-4556).



Brushville will perform in concert in downtown Gibson City on Saturday, July 8, during an event sponsored by the Corn Belt Shrine Club benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Robbie Mitchell Band will open the concert at 7 p.m., and Brushville will take the stage at 9 p.m. Admission costs $10, with the gates opening at 5 p.m. Barbecue food and drinks will be available for purchase.



A fishing derby will take place at Jordan Pond, located west of Gibson City just off Illinois 9 on Ford County Road 300 East, on Sunday, July 9.

Registration will be held at 1 p.m., with fishing to take place from 2 to 4 p.m. A hot dog meal will be served about 4:15 p.m.

The derby will be open to anyone 18 and under. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge to participate.

All fishing is catch-and-release only, and participants are asked to bring their fishing gear, lawn chairs and refreshments. Alcohol will be prohibited. Bait will be provided.

Anyone wishing to participate is asked to email pfyoungguns@gmail.com or call 379-4726.



First Lutheran Church in Paxton will be offering a vacation Bible school from July 9-13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day, at the church, located at 301 S. College St.. Children entering grades one through six will have the opportunity to search God’s word through a daily message, crafts, games, music and snacks. Parents can sign up their child by emailing bcmakeupartistry@gmail.com.



The Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau will host an informational meeting on solar and wind farm projects at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Farm Bureau building in Gilman. Illinois Farm Bureau attorneys Laura Harmon and Garrett Thalgott will present information relating to lease and easement considerations.

Many Farm Bureau members have received solicitations from solar companies as well as wind energy companies. The lease agreements that accompany such solicitations represent long-term obligations for landowners and tenants, usually at least 20 years.

As with any other utility project, members should perform a comprehensive analysis of any agreement and each provision it contains.

All members are invited to attend the meeting. For more information, contact the Farm Bureau office at 800-424-0756.



The 10th annual Drummer/Gibson City High School Greyhound Festival is set for 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.

A cash bar will be available from 3 to 10 p.m., and a buffet will be served between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., followed by a short program scheduled at 7.

Photo opportunities will be available.

Gibson Telecare will provide the “Greyhound Express” from the downtown parking lot adjacent to the former Gibson City Meats & Deli store starting at 3 p.m., leaving the Kruse Center parking lot available for elder classmates and those physically challenged.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the festival, those who have attended any of the previous festivals are offered an anniversary pre-registration fee of $10, with their guests’ fee being $15. The deadline for pre-registration is July 7. Between July 8 and July 15, the registration fee will be $25 per person.

Registration forms are available locally at WGCY radio station, Load Redi, Hustedt Jewelers, Ace Hardware and the Moyer District Library. Forms may also be obtained at www.greyhoundfestival.com or by calling Carla Moxley at 217-552-9013.



The Downtown Gibson City History Walk is set for the afternoon of Sunday, July 16

An entertaining tour of Sangamon Avenue will feature local residents portraying special people in Gibson City’s past and telling the history of six downtown buildings.

Tours will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. via walking or golf cart transport, beginning at City Hall on the corner of Sangamon Avenue and 8th Street.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for youth, with children ages 5 years and under participating for free. Advance tickets are available at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City or on the day of the event.

Proceeds are earmarked for the town’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2021.

For more information, visit gibsoncityhistory.com or call Sharon at the library at 217-784-5343.



The descendants of William Creighton and Nancy (Ward) McCoy will reunite Sunday, July 16, at Ne’s Place in Piper City. The reunion will be hosted by the Ronald A. McCoy family. A basket dinner will be held at noon. A fundraising auction, including items of crafts, garden produce, keepsakes and miscellaneous items, will be held in the afternoon. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to bring any vital statistical information occurring since the last reunion.



All retired and semi-retired folks are invited to meet for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the American Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Mike Scholl, who displays colorful artistic animals in his front yard on the south side of Illinois 9 between Gibson City and Bloomington.



The Ford County Historical Society’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20. The meeting starts at the front door of the Water Tower Museum, 145 S. Market St., Paxton. Guides will then take walkers for two blocks down Market Street, discussing the history and architecture of selected buildings. The walk will conclude back at the museum. The 200 block of South Market Street will be included for those who wish to continue. The walk is open to the public, and there is no charge. For more information, call 217-379-3723.



The ACT Theatre Company will present Disney’s “Peter Pan, Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in the pavilion at Gibson City’s North Park.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, “Peter Pan” is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. The stage will be alive with singing and dancing as youth ages 7 to 17 tell the story of Peter, Tinkerbell, the Darling family, mermaids, Lost Boys, indians, fairies, pirates, a “ticking” crocodile, and of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

The ACT Theatre Company’s production of “Peter Pan Jr.” is under the direction of Ann Spangler and is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Admission costs $5 per person. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A limited number of bleacher seats are available. Concessions will be available. Attendees are asked to not bring pets.



A Relay for Life pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast will be held from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Forrest American Legion Hall. The cost of the meal is $7 for persons over age 12 and $4 for children ages 6 to 12. Children ages 5 and under eat for free. The event will include a bake sale. There will also be meat for sale. All proceeds benefit the Livingston County Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



Harvest Moon’s Retro Monster Bash Fundraiser is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre in Gibson City.

That night, the drive-in theater will show the movie “The Beginning of the End.” The 1957 monster movie is the epitome of the classic drive-in experience of the 1950s and features a storyline showcasing local towns and villages in Central Illinois and Chicago. Some scenes from the movie were even filmed locally in the 1950s when it was made.

The theater will be hosting some food specials for the night and may have a special carload price for the movie. The snack bar and “burger barn” will both be open for the night, weather permitting, and there will be special appearances from organization members, the family of the Harvest Moon’s founders and local celebrity speakers.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of food sales will go to the Ford County Historical Society, which plans to use the funds on the restoration and preservation of the old county jail, Ford County tourism and promotion, and the continued preservation of the Water Tower Museum in downtown Paxton.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Heritage Woods in Watseka. The group will hear a program by marketing director Joe Weiner, who will differentiate independent, assisted and caretaker living and will give members a tour of the facility as well as provide lunch. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Paxton.

The Swine ‘N’ Dine started six years ago as a friendly barbecue competition in a Paxton backyard. Over the years, it has expanded into a downtown street festival featuring not only a barbecue cookoff but also food, a car show, kids’ activities, a bags tournament, live bands performing, local craft beer tasting and more.

“The mission of the Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine is to improve the exposure of Paxton’s historic downtown area and to highlight Paxton’s genuine home-town qualities, businesses and local attractions,” says a flier promoting the event. “Through such a large community event, several out-of-town guests and residents of surrounding areas have been able to explore Paxton’s downtown area and create new bonds of friendship and trust within our business district.”

Sponsorships are currently being sought from local businesses to help raise funds for the event. Levels of sponsorship range from $250 to $5,000. Payments can be mailed to: Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.

Also sought are volunteers to help with the festival.

For more information, contact Ben Grice at 217-579-1082 or benjamingrice@gmail.com, Dave Mabrey at 217-417-4036 or maybreeze@frontier.com, Alan Meyer at 217-840-7745 or ameyer67@yahoo.com, or Ashlee Bertan at 815-822-2761 or ashlee.bertan@busey.com.



Gibson City Fright Night is set for Monday, Oct. 23, in Gibson City.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Milford Family Restaurant. The group will have lunch and hear a program on senior law by attorney Ted Spenn. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, in Gibson City.