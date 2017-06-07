Piper City library hosts sessions on fairy gardening

PIPER CITY — The Piper City Public Library hosted three separate hour-long sessions of “An Afternoon With the Fairies” on Friday, June 9.

Master Gardener Nancy Stamm provided supplies and her expertise in the science and art of fairy gardening. The young patrons were assisted by family members who were also enticed by Stamm’s knowledge of the fairy enclave.

Those attending the 1 p.m. session were Calla Fuoss, Ella Thorndike, Payton Richardson, Emmy Movern and Ellie Movern. At 2 p.m. the grouping commenced with Kyla Grohler, Aubrie Cotty and Alanna Schwab. The final group convened at 3 p.m. and included Max Weller, Finley Weller, Chase Hitchens, Jaxx Hitchens, Alex Angus, Theo Angus, Mason Riebe and Lanie Bertrand.

Each young gardener prepared their miniature world with Stamm guiding them through necessary steps and encouraging them to use their imagination to fancy their whimsy.

Each participant also chose a fairy for their garden.

Now it is up to the young patrons to maintain and care for their fairy gardens with the right amount of sunshine, water, nutrients, pruning and green-thumb love.

For more information on what is happening at the library, visit

pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us or call 815-686-9234.

