Iroquois County Fair to feature 'Wild World of Animals'

CRESCENT CITY — The Iroquois County Fair runs from Tuesday, July 18, through Monday, July 24, at the fairgrounds north of Crescent City.

The fair will feature the Wild World of Animals, a free act that touts itself as one of the premier grounds acts in the wildlife entertainment industry.

The animals in the show range from anthropods to amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.

“Our audience learns interesting animal facts, laughs at their antics and witnesses their amazing natural abilities,” a news release said. “Don’t blink or you may miss an animal running, slithering, jumping or flying across our stage.”

The Wild World of Animals will put on shows at 2, 5 and 7 p.m. from Thursday, July 20, through Saturday, July 22. Additional shows will be offered at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

There will also be a petting zoo daily at the fair. Amusement rides will also be offered daily, with specials on designated nights.

Other special events include the fair queen pageant at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, featuring five contestants; a demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; a talent show at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21; a concert featuring the Nick Lynch band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21; an appearance by Ronald McDonald at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22; a “Figure 8” demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22; an all-faith church service featuring music by A Natural High at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23; the Ford-Iroquois Pork Cookoff Contest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23; the Master Showman Contest at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23; the ITPA Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23; and a livestock sale at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.

For more information about the fair, visit www.iroquoiscofair.com.