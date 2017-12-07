New venue, new supplier, yet no major problems at fireworks show

PAXTON — Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold said he was pleased with how the city’s fireworks show went on July 4, especially given that the event was held at a new venue, Bixby Park, and that the city had to rush to find a new fireworks supplier with just days to spare.

And, apparently, the mayor is not alone.

“Before this started, some people had some questions about how we were going to do things, and after the show, some of those same people called or stopped me on the street and said, ‘Hey, it was perfect; it couldn’t have been better — the fireworks show was great; the crowd control was great; the traffic control was great,’” Ingold said.

For years, the city had launched the fireworks from Memorial Field behind Clara Peterson Elementary School. But with the construction of a two-story addition to the school anticipated to begin next summer, the city was forced to find a new venue, and it chose Bixby Park, located on the far-southeast area of town. Although it was not going to be necessary for another year, the city opted to relocate the fireworks show this year in order to get a feel for the new location and work out any logistical issues.

Meanwhile, the city had to scramble to find a new fireworks supplier for the show, as well, after Ingold learned in June that Paxton’s fireworks vendor, Half-Ton Pyrotechnics, had lost its license to sell and deliver fireworks in Illinois. Fortunately, Ingold and Les Mennenga, a licensed technician who has been setting off Paxton’s fireworks for several years, secured a supplier — Jamaica Pyrotechnics of Fairmount — which was able to supply a product equal to what Paxton has had in the past, compatible with the city’s equipment.

“Les did a superb job getting this done,” Ingold said.

Ingold said the fireworks set off on July 4 at Bixby Park were great, and he plans for the city to continue its relationship with Jamaica Pyrotechnics moving forward.

Ingold said the company’s owner, Todd Chew, called him Thursday to “make sure everybody was happy,” and Ingold told him he was.

“He said, ‘That’s where we get our enjoyment out of it, making sure everybody’s happy,’” Ingold said.

“I’m real pleased,” Ingold continued. “I’ve heard a lot of compliments on the quality of the show, and I don’t think anything was lacking there.”

Not only did the fireworks themselves please the crowd at Bixby Park, so did the location.

“I think it was in a great place, with kind of like an amphitheater kind of setting,” said Ingold, who watched the fireworks show with his wife, Lynn, at the park. “I think there were a lot of people out there. I wouldn’t even want to guess how many people were out there. People were in their yards (next to the park) having parties, too. I think they enjoyed it.

“In fact, some of the residents out there (by the park) told me they couldn’t be happier, and they’re already planning on having (July 4) parties next year.”

Ingold said the only changes or improvements eyed for next year’s show are addressing some traffic-control issues. To accommodate the show, Strong, Bogardus and Prospect streets by Bixby Park were temporarily made into one-way streets. Ingold said next year there will be something different done with Stockholm Road, located a couple blocks to the east of the park, to help with traffic flow. Other than that, there will not be many changes made, however.

Ingold said that for the most part, traffic control was no problem.

“We expected some hiccups on some of that stuff, but I don’t think there was anything really, really major (that came up as an issue),” Ingold said. “There were a few things on our traffic (control) that we’re going to do differently for next year, but I think Ed (Hanson) and his group (of Paxton Emergency Response Service volunteers) did a great job on that.”

Ingold noted that there was “great cooperation” from fireworks show attendees when it came to parking for the show. Coady Park, located a couple of blocks north of Bixby Park, was opened up for overflow parking, and people obeyed the signs posted there saying not to park in the grass by the soccer fields, Ingold said. Ingold said he was also not aware of any issues with people parking in the yards of residents’ near Bixby Park.

Parking was more limited than expected around Bixby Park, Ingold said, because heavy rains that fell in the afternoon prior to the show caused roadsides to be flooded by the park’s west end, preventing parking in that area.

“We had to block that area off because it was too wet,” Ingold said.

Ingold said he was pleased that Bixby Park’s grounds were kept clean before, during and after the show.

“I know one of the residents of that area went out the next day and walked through Bixby Park and said they couldn’t find any trash out there,” Ingold said. “Les and his (pyrotechnics) crew scoured the park to make sure.

“I’m real pleased with the way everything went. Everybody cooperated.”