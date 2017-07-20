Future of Lighted Holiday Parade rests on finding volunteers

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce is in need of volunteers to help organize its annual Lighted Holiday Parade, and if none come forward, a decision about the parade’s future will be made at the end of this month.

The chamber sent an email to its members recently asking for help.

“It was certainly our expectation to continue to provide this entertainment for our community and the visitors it brings to town,” the email said. “However, there has been some unexpected personnel changes that have left us in need of a chairman for the parade.

“There is still plenty of time to get this parade planned. There are notes and instructions from previous years that would help guide anyone who has not helped before. The planning can be divided up so you are only handling one part of the event.

“Please consider your ability to help with this. Maybe you are part of a business or organization that would consider taking this on, or you could even just rally some friends or family members.

“A decision on the parade’s future will be made at the end of July as many floats are pre-lit and already on reserve from the rental company.”

Persons interested in volunteering to help with the parade are asked to contact chamber president Tim Shafer at 784-4233 or tshafer@bankofgc.com.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.