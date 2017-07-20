Loda Good Ole Days celebration set for July 28-30

LODA — The annual Loda Good Ole Days celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, featuring activities such a parade, mud volleyball tournament, barn dance, truck and tractor pull, kids’ games and fireworks.

Events kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, with “family night” at the Village Park. That night, there will be live musical entertainment by Don Hayes, a Little Miss and Little Mister Pageant and kids’ games.

On Saturday, July 29, there will be a parade at 10 a.m., mud volleyball tournament at 11 a.m., Mud Bogs event at 11 a.m. (with registration opening at 9 a.m.), a barn dance featuring music by DJ James King at 6 p.m., a Rockstar Rodeo at 9 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Throughout the day Saturday, there will be food vendors, a beer wagon and kids’ games, as well.

On Sunday, July 30, the truck and tractor pull will be held starting at noon. There will be 14 classes of competition.

For more information about the truck and tractor pull, people can contact Danny Starkey at 815-383-8075, Dennis Starkey at 217-202-8242 or Ben Coulter at 217-255-3678.

For more information about the Little Miss and Little Mister Pageant, parents can call Laura Peverelle at 217-417-5620.

To register for the mud volleyball tournament, people can call Sandy Coffey at 217-778-4650.

