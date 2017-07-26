List of upcoming community events (July 26, 2017)

Paxton’s farmers’ market — called “The Market on Market” — will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through September at Majestic Park, located at 135 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton. The farmers’ market is sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, PRIDE in Paxton and the City of Paxton. For more information, call the chamber office at 217-379-4655, visit www.paxtonchamber.com or visit The Market on Market Facebook page.



Saybrook’s farmers’ market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 to 11 a.m. at the EDGE building, located at the corner of Harrison and Main streets in Saybrook. Local produce, baked goods and a wide variety of crafts are on display and available for purchase. All items are homemade/homegrown.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, located at 135 S. Market St. just behind Paxton City Hall, specializes in Ford County history. For information or to schedule special tours, call 217-379-3723 or 217-379-4111.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



A potluck dinner for senior citizens will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Senior Citizen Center in Gibson City. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service. Fried chicken and a cold drink will be provided. There is no charge to attend.



Harvest Moon’s Retro Monster Bash Fundraiser is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre in Gibson City.

That night, the drive-in theater will show the movie “The Beginning of the End.” The 1957 monster movie is the epitome of the classic drive-in experience of the 1950s and features a storyline showcasing local towns and villages in Central Illinois and Chicago. Some scenes from the movie were even filmed locally in the 1950s when it was made.

The theater will be hosting some food specials for the night and may have a special carload price for the movie. The snack bar and “burger barn” will both be open for the night, weather permitting, and there will be special appearances from organization members, the family of the Harvest Moon’s founders and local celebrity speakers.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of food sales will go to the Ford County Historical Society, which plans to use the funds on the restoration and preservation of the old county jail, Ford County tourism and promotion, and the continued preservation of the Water Tower Museum in downtown Paxton.



The annual Loda Good Ole Days celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, featuring activities such as a parade, mud volleyball tournament, barn dance, truck and tractor pull, kids’ games and fireworks.

All events will be held on the west side of Loda.

Events kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, with “family night.” That night, there will be live musical entertainment by Don Hayes, a Little Miss and Little Mister Pageant and kids’ games.

On Saturday, July 29, there will be a parade at 10 a.m., mud volleyball tournament at 11 a.m., Mud Bogs event at 11 a.m. (with registration opening at 9 a.m.), a barn dance featuring music by DJ James King at 7 p.m., the Rockstar Rodeo band performing at 9 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Throughout the day Saturday, there will be food vendors, a beer wagon and kids’ games, as well.

On Sunday, July 30, the truck and tractor pull will be held starting at noon. There will be 14 classes of competition.

For more information about the truck and tractor pull, people can contact Danny Starkey at 815-383-8075, Dennis Starkey at 217-202-8242 or Ben Coulter at 217-255-3678.

For more information about the Little Miss and Little Mister Pageant, parents can call Laura Peverelle at 217-417-5620.

To register for the mud volleyball tournament, people can call Sandy Coffey at 217-778-4650.



The Fairbury Woman’s Club will hold its annual summertime all-town garage sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

The non-profit club holds three town-wide sales each year, with the fall sales scheduled this year for Sept. 29-30. Profits from the sales benefit the community as the club donates to many local projects.

Maps for the sales will be available at www.cityoffairbury.com or in Fairbury at Dave’s, Heart’s Desire, Casey’s General Store, Indian Creek Realty, Fairbury Dairy Queen, Once ‘N Again, Frugality and Someone Else’s Treasures. Maps will also be available as campers pull in to the Fairbury fairgrounds for the Prairie Dirt Classic weekend.

For more information, call Carol at 815-692-2910.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for July 29, will raise funds for the Knights of Columbus No. 3197. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Piper City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free concert featuring gospel music at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Piper City Community Building. Performing will be Just Passin’ Thru, with Gery Brown. The band plays country and gospel music.



Cars & Coffee will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Bank of Gibson City, 804 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. A complementary breakfast and coffee will be served as a car show is held in the bank’s parking lot.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School’s baseball team will hold tryouts for boys in sixth through eighth grades starting Monday, July 31. Tryouts will run from 9 to 11 a.m. each day for the entire week. Boys should bring their baseball equipment along with tennis shoes that week. All necessary paperwork can be found on the GCMS Middle School website under “Athletics, Athletic Paperwork.” Any questions can be directed to coach Dustin White at white.dustin@gcmsk12.org.



The Country Theatre Workshop, located two miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois 49, will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 10-12 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 12-13. For reservations, people can call 815-457-2626.



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Post No. 427 will be hosting a taco/taco salad and nacho night from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.



Food, fun, fellowship and fundraising are set as the main events at the annual Hunting Heritage Super Fund Banquet, hosted by the Ford County Turkey & Conservation Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. People can come early to relax and enjoy a social hour before sitting down for the meal. People can call Gary Reiners at 217-249-0514 or email him at greiners0514@gmail.com to reserve tickets for the banquet.

The NWTF’s Hunting Heritage Banquets raise funds for wild turkey conservation while combining a great meal with a chance to swap stories with other sportsmen and women. They are also a place to meet new friends who share a passion for the outdoors, win valuable prizes and purchase items unique to the NWTF. By placing the highest bid or winning raffle games, attendees can go home with sporting art, unique hunting firearms, knives, wildlife calls, outdoor equipment and more.

Banquet attendees receive an NWTF membership and can also become sponsor members and receive the 2017 NWTF sponsor gift.

The cost of admission also includes a one-year subscription to Turkey Country, the NWTF’s full-color publication that includes stories about conservation issues, turkey calling and hunting, the NWTF’s education program and more.



Dennis Stroughmatt and his band will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St., Melvin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets cost $10 for persons over age 12. Children ages 12 and under enter for free. Prior to the show, sandwiches, chips, homemade pies and drinks will be sold by the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley swim team starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 217-388-2853.



The Bellflower Country Opry will hold a concert featuring rock-and-roll music from the 1950s and 1960s at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bellflower Community Center. Starting at 5 p.m., an herb-crusted pork loin dinner will be available for purchase for $6. The cost to attend the show is $10, with children ages 12 and under entering for free. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.



Relay for Life of Ford County — an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society — will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at Gibson City’s North Park. A Survivor & Caregiver Dinner and Survivor Celebration are set for 5 p.m. The dinner and celebration are free to attend and will include food, gifts, raffles, entertainment and more. People can register for the Relay for Life of Ford County at www.relayforlife.org/fordil. For more information, call Becky Grohler at 217-215-6768, Chic Meredith at 217-784-5267 or Terri Eyer at 217-781-1111.



The Piper City Community Historical Society is inviting the public to its annual meeting dinner and program, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Piper City Community Hall on Peoria Street in Piper City. A chicken dinner will be served at a cost of $7.50 per person, with reservations required. The after-dinner program is entitled “Country schools in Brenton and Pella townships,” and it will be presented by Pam Bork and Joan Keever. For reservations, call 815-686-2409.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s annual Friends of the Shriners Golf Cart Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, in Gibson City. Registration begins at 1 p.m. at the home of Matt and Staci Lindelof, with the event starting at 2. The golf cart run will stop at several homes around Gibson City and will conclude with a dinner at Railside Golf Course in Gibson City. The cost is $30 per person. To register, email cornbeltshrineclub@gmail.com.



The Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau will sponsor a defensive driving course Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Farm Bureau building in Gilman. The two-day course will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost is $17.50 per person and includes lunch for both days.

Safety expert Doug Sommer will be the instructor. For more than 32 years, Sommer was a safety education specialist for public relations at Country Financial. The course covers driving in various road and weather conditions, the effects of alcohol and drugs on driving, and other defensive-driving techniques and attitudes.

Qualified class members who are age 55 and over are eligible to apply for auto insurance discounts.

Participants must register for the course by calling the Farm Bureau office at 800-424-0756.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s annual Kids Day will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the North Park in Gibson City. The event will feature hot dogs, go-kart rides, cotton candy, face painting, a cake walk and more. Everything is 25 cents. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sangamon Avenue and will end at the park.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



The Ford County Republican Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton. During the meeting, members will be completing plans for a Sept. 11 event that will be held at the Paxton firehouse and will be open to the public. During the event, recognized will be area firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other first responders.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Heritage Woods in Watseka. The group will hear a program by marketing director Joe Weiner, who will differentiate independent, assisted and caretaker living and will give members a tour of the facility as well as provide lunch. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Paxton.

The Swine ‘N’ Dine started six years ago as a friendly barbecue competition in a Paxton backyard. Over the years, it has expanded into a downtown street festival featuring not only a barbecue cookoff but also food, a car show, kids’ activities, a bags tournament, live bands performing, local craft beer tasting and more.



Gibson City Fright Night is set for Monday, Oct. 23.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Milford Family Restaurant. The group will have lunch and hear a program on senior law by attorney Ted Spenn. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, in Gibson City.