Paxton’s farmers’ market — called “The Market on Market” — will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through September at Majestic Park, located at 135 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton. The farmers’ market is sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, PRIDE in Paxton and the City of Paxton. For more information, call the chamber office at 217-379-4655, visit www.paxtonchamber.com or visit The Market on Market Facebook page.



Saybrook’s farmers’ market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 to 11 a.m. at the EDGE building, located at the corner of Harrison and Main streets in Saybrook. Local produce, baked goods and a wide variety of crafts are on display and available for purchase. All items are homemade/homegrown.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, located at 135 S. Market St. just behind Paxton City Hall, specializes in Ford County history. For information or to schedule special tours, call 217-379-3723 or 217-379-4111.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Country Theatre Workshop, located two miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois 49, will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-12 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 12-13. For reservations, people can call 815-457-2626.



The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district will hold student registration for the 2017-18 school year from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 8, and again from 3 to 7 p.m. that day in each of the district’s three school buildings.

Registration fees for 2017-18 are $75 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and $100 for students in sixth through 12th grades.

Forms were sent home with all GCMS students at the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year but can also be accessed at the GCMS website at www.gcmsk12.org under the respective schools links. Any students who are new to the GCMS school system should contact the appropriate school to set up an appointment for registration.

Registration for students new to the district will be held Aug. 9.

For more information, contact GCMS Elementary School at 217-784-4278, GCMS Middle School at 217-784-8731 or GCMS High School at 217-784-4292.



The Piper City Community Historical Society is inviting the public to its annual meeting dinner and program, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Piper City Community Hall on Peoria Street in Piper City. A chicken dinner will be served at a cost of $7.50 per person, with reservations required. The after-dinner program is entitled “Country schools in Brenton and Pella townships,” and it will be presented by Pam Bork and Joan Keever. For reservations, call 815-686-2409.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for Aug. 12, will raise funds for the the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s annual Friends of the Shriners Golf Cart Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, in Gibson City. Registration begins at 1 p.m. at the home of Matt and Staci Lindelof, with the event starting at 2. The golf cart run will stop at several homes around Gibson City and will conclude with a dinner at Railside Golf Course in Gibson City. The cost is $30 per person. To register, email cornbeltshrineclub@gmail.com.



The Prairielands Council of Boy Scouts of America will host its annual Sporting Clays Shoot Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Old Barn Sporting Clays, located on Illinois 133 in Oakland.

Old Barn Sporting Clays is a professional sporting clay facility and features a wooded course that pits shooters against a number of shotgun scenarios. Five Stand shooting is also be available.

Open to the public, the event begins at 8 a.m.

People may register as an individual shooter or bring a team of up to five. Registration costs $100 per shooter.

Shooters will enjoy a lunch following the event, plus a chance to win a number of raffle items including a Remington 870 Express shotgun. Each shooter will need to bring a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition.

Prairielands Council of Boy Scouts of America presents scouting to more than 2,800 youth in a nine-county area that includes Ford County.

To register and for additional information, contact either Steve Adams at 217-531-0214 or steve.adams@scouting.org or Jeff Ping at 217-367-2323 or jping@kurlandsteel.com.



The Gibson City United Methodist Church will celebrate the beginning of the new school year by offering a Blessing of the Backpacks during all three of its worship services — scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 8:45 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Students of all ages — preschool through college — are encouraged to attend and bring their backpacks. Students will receive a blessing tag for their book bag as a reminder that the church will be praying for them throughout the school year and that God is with them every day, even at school.

For more information, contact Judy Eckhoff at 784-4387 or the church office at 784-5472.



St. John’s Ladies Aid of Buckley will have an ice cream social from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran School in Buckley. Sandwiches, homemade pies and cake will be available, in addition to ice cream.



All retired and semi-retired folks are invited to meet for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the American Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Bill Kruse, who will entertain attendees with some funny auction stories and experiences.



A Cover Crop Field Day is set for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Tom Roselius and Mark Redeker farms, located near Onarga at 1422 E. Iroquois County Road 1400 North.

The event is sponsored by the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The cost to attend is $5 if reservations are made by Aug. 14. The fee for walk-ins on the day of the event is $10. To register in advance, call 815-432-3946, Ext. 3.

From 9 to 9:30 a.m., registration will be conducted and refreshments will be served.

Morning speakers will include Dr. Shalamar Armstrong of Purdue University, who will talk about how cover crops reduce nitrogen loss with in-field trial studies; and Jay Whalen of ProHarvest, who will lead a discussion on the Haney Soil Test and on farm testing/yield results.

Lunch will be provided.

Afternoon demonstrations will start at 12:30 p.m. They will include cover crop application demonstrations.

As time allows, following the cover crop application demonstrations will be soil health demonstrations.

The Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau will offer free confidential water testing for nitrate levels at the event for individuals bringing in water samples.



The Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau will sponsor a defensive driving course Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Farm Bureau building in Gilman. The two-day course will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost is $17.50 per person and includes lunch for both days.

Safety expert Doug Sommer will be the instructor. For more than 32 years, Sommer was a safety education specialist for public relations at Country Financial. The course covers driving in various road and weather conditions, the effects of alcohol and drugs on driving, and other defensive-driving techniques and attitudes.

Qualified class members who are age 55 and over are eligible to apply for auto insurance discounts.

Participants must register for the course by calling the Farm Bureau office at 800-424-0756.



Cissna Park’s annual 5K Old Settlers Run will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Both runners and walkers are welcome to participate. Early registration, through Aug. 10, costs $20 and can be done at active.com by typing in “Old Settlers Run.” Registration will remain open until the day of the race, but the entry fee will increase to $25 and a race T-shirt is not be guaranteed.

Check-in and race-day registration will be held at the Methodist church in Cissna Park on Aug. 19 from 7 to 7:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for the first-place finishers in each category: masters (40 and over), open (19-39) and youth (18 and under).

The race will conclude with an awards ceremony after the last participant crosses the finish line.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Cissna Park High School class of 2019.

Questions may be directed to Gail Lober at 815-867-6831.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s annual Kids Day will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the North Park in Gibson City. The event will feature hot dogs, go-kart rides, cotton candy, face painting, a cake walk and more. Everything is 25 cents. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sangamon Avenue and will end at the park.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton. During the concert, the Loda Lions Club will be serving food and beverages for donations.



The Ford County Republican Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton. During the meeting, members will be completing plans for a Sept. 11 event that will be held at the Paxton firehouse and will be open to the public. During the event, recognized will be area firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other first responders.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Heritage Woods in Watseka. The group will hear a program by marketing director Joe Weiner, who will differentiate independent, assisted and caretaker living and will give members a tour of the facility as well as provide lunch. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The 17th annual Intertribal Pow-Wow at the Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park is located just north of LeRoy at 8144 N. 3100 East Road, Arrowsmith.

Activities include dancing, food, native crafts and jewelry, a corn maze, children’s activities and a chance to visit the bison herd.

The entry fee is $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens and kids ages 6-12. There is no charge for children under age 6.

For more information, email gvkpark@gmail.com or call/text Bill at 309-846-6720.



The next free movie to be shown at the Melvin Community Hall will be on Friday, Sept. 15. There will not be a free movie shown in August.



The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. Nearly 600 people from Kankakee and Iroquois counties are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk participants will complete a 2.45-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants will also join in a ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

People can register today. They can sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.



The sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Paxton.

The Swine ‘N’ Dine started six years ago as a friendly barbecue competition in a Paxton backyard. Over the years, it has expanded into a downtown street festival featuring not only a barbecue cookoff but also food, a car show, kids’ activities, a bags tournament, live bands performing, local craft beer tasting and more.

“The mission of the Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine is to improve the exposure of Paxton’s historic downtown area and to highlight Paxton’s genuine home-town qualities, businesses and local attractions,” says a flier promoting the event. “Through such a large community event, several out-of-town guests and residents of surrounding areas have been able to explore Paxton’s downtown area and create new bonds of friendship and trust within our business district.”

Sponsorships are currently being sought from local businesses to help raise funds for the event. Levels of sponsorship range from $250 to $5,000. Payments can be mailed to: Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.

Also sought are volunteers to help with the festival.

For more information, contact Ben Grice at 217-579-1082 or benjamingrice@gmail.com, Dave Mabrey at 217-417-4036 or maybreeze@frontier.com, Alan Meyer at 217-840-7745 or ameyer67@yahoo.com, or Ashlee Bertan at 815-822-2761 or ashlee.bertan@busey.com.



Gibson City Fright Night is set for Monday, Oct. 23, in Gibson City.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Milford Family Restaurant. The group will have lunch and hear a program on senior law by attorney Ted Spenn. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, in Gibson City.