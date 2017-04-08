CISSNA PARK — Cissna Park’s 130th annual Old Settlers Reunion — one of the longest-running observances in the state — is set for Thursday, Aug. 17, through Saturday, Aug. 19, in the village park.

The event has been sponsored by American Legion Post No. 527 since 1946. Prior to that, going back to 1887, it was sponsored by a variety of community organizations.

Post No. 527 Commander Lowell Bauer is inviting the public to attend the three-day celebration, where he promises there will be something for everyone.

Swyear Amusements will once again be on the midway this year, featuring numerous major and kiddie rides. Special wrist-band rates will be in effect Thursday and Friday nights and Saturday afternoon and evening — with unlimited rides costing $22 per person.

Three programs of free entertainment will be presented on the outdoor stage in the park.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Jani Massey will perform. Part of what makes Massey a stand-out performer is her variety of genres and how she brings the songs to life in her unique way.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Modern Cowboyz will come to the stage. Modern Cowboyz played their first gig in 1991. Since then they have opened shows for the biggest names in country music.

Saturday’s entertainment at 8 p.m. will feature Dixie Crush. Dixie Crush is the Midwest’s ultimate, modern country party band, performing the biggest Top 40 hits of today’s country music.

Free dances will be held at the Legion Home on Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Music will be provided by Flatville Road. On Saturday, from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., the Feudin’ Hillbillies will perform.

A bingo stand in the park will be open for players Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoon and evening.

A 5K Walk/Run, sponsored by the Cissna Park High School senior class, will be held Saturday. Check-in and registration will be held at the Cissna Park Methodist Church from 7 to 7:30 a.m. For more information about the race, contact Gail Lober at 815-867-6831.

The Old Settlers Parade will begin at noon Saturday with Miss Iroquois County Fair Samantha Hasselbring serving as the grand marshal. The parade will form at the corner of Third and Blaine streets and travel the closed portion of Illinois 49 along the east side of the park. Parade committee co-chairmen Francis Thompsen, Dave Frank and Alan Seggebruch are prepared for a large turnout of entries to vie for cash prizes in a number of categories.

The Cissna Park Fire Department will be hosting a kids water ball fight at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The kiddie tractor pull, under the supervision of Marc Bauer, will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday on Illinois 49 east of the park.

The American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Plain or BBQ Pork or Chicken Supper will be held Saturday in the Legion Home, with serving from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meal features all the trimmings and home-made desserts.

The Legion’s lunch stand in the park pavilion will be serving throughout the celebration. A variety of food and beverages will be available in the park pavilion and at the Legion Home all three days. Firehouse pork chops will be served on Thursday night and battered cod fish sandwiches on Friday night.

Heading the list of the Legion’s prizes this year is a 2017 Ford Escape or $20,000 in cash, which will go to some lucky winner Saturday night. Winner of the car does not have to be present to claim the prize.

Five cash prizes ($100 if present, $50 if not present) will be awarded Thursday night, and five more cash prizes ($200 if present, $100 if not present) will be given away Friday night.

A large number of school and community organizations will also be in the park raising funds for various purposes.