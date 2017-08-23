Paxton’s farmers’ market — called “The Market on Market” — will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through September at Majestic Park, located at 135 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton. The farmers’ market is sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, PRIDE in Paxton and the City of Paxton. For more information, call the chamber office at 217-379-4655, visit www.paxtonchamber.com or visit The Market on Market Facebook page.



Saybrook’s farmers’ market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 to 11 a.m. at the EDGE building, located at the corner of Harrison and Main streets in Saybrook. Local produce, baked goods and a wide variety of crafts are on display and available for purchase. All items are homemade/homegrown.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, located at 135 S. Market St. just behind Paxton City Hall, specializes in Ford County history. For information or to schedule special tours, call 217-379-3723 or 217-379-4111.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



Paxton Healthcare & Rehab will host a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. The nursing home is located at 1240 N. Market St. in Paxton. Attendees will enjoy an evening of networking with cocktails and appetizers. Also, three gift baskets will be raffled off. For more information, call the chamber office at 217-379-4655 or Paxton Healthcare & Rehab at 217-379-4896.



The Gibson City Senior Citizens’ monthly potluck dinner is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Telecare building in Gibson City. The meal is open to people from the Gibson City area who are over age 55. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service. Fried chicken and a cold drink will be provided. For more information, call 217-784-8125.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Heritage Woods assisted-living complex, located on Martin Avenue south of Watseka Community High School. The group will hear a program by marketing director Joe Weiner, who will differentiate independent, assisted and caretaker living and will give members a tour of the facility as well as provide lunch. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited. Those attending are asked to bring a paper or personal item for residents.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for Aug. 26, will raise funds for the the Grace Lutheran Church’s youth group. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton High School class of 1982 will be holding its 35-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lakeview County Club at Bayles Lake in rural Loda. Any class member who has not received information can contact Peggy Seibring at 217-379-4672.



The Champaign County Radio Control Club’s Giant Scale Airplane Fly-In is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Champaign County Radio Control Club field, located on Illinois 150, about 2.5 miles west of Champaign’s Mattis Avenue.

The event is a chance for people to see the large radio-controlled planes in action. The planes do every stunt imaginable.

“As always, we expect pilots from many surrounding states to attend,” said event coordinator Dan Kemphues. “Around noon on Saturday, we’ll have our ‘meet-and-greet, where spectators are allowed into the pit area to visit with the pilots and see the planes up close. There will also be a raffle for RC items from local hobby shops.”

Admission and parking are free. There will also be information on the club’s free flying lesson program; all equipment for lessons is provided by the club.

For more information, contact Dan Kemphues at 217-898-9666.



The Ford County Republican Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton. During the meeting, members will be completing plans for a Sept. 11 event that will be held at the Paxton firehouse and will be open to the public. During the event, recognized will be area firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other first responders.



An informational meeting about the possibility of starting a Sons of the American Legion squadron in Bellflower that would be sponsored by the Bellflower American Legion Post No. 202 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the American Legion building in Bellflower. The meeting is being held to establish if sufficient interest exists in forming and operating such a group.



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 is hosting a Taco/Taco Salad/Nacho Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.



The Elliott Amvets will hold their Family Night meal at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Served will be chicken or fish with a choice of potato salad, cole slaw or applesauce. Carryout orders will be available.



Tammi Fanson, an oncology sales representative for Bristol Myers Squibb, is working to raise funds for the company’s Miles to Memories for Cancer Patients campaign.

Fanson, along with Janna Friday of Gibson City and Angela Roderick and their families, have raised significant dollars over the last several years by hosting a lemonade stand in Gibson City for Coast to Coast for Cancer.

This year, the lemonade stand will be held at WGCY-Radio on Sangamon Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

In addition to that, Doug and Tammi Fanson will be hosting a dinner/cocktail reception at their home with DJ Hammitt at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2.

All funds raised will go toward supporting 93 Bristol Myers Squibb co-workers from across the country who are embarking on a 2,800-mile bike ride across America this September as part of the fourth annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride.

All funds raised will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, by Bristol Myers Squibb — up to maximum of $500,000 — with all donations going to Stand Up to Cancer.



The Arrowsmith American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring townwide garage sales in Arrowsmith on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Legion Auxiliary will be serving lunch and homemade desserts from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day at the Legion Hall.



The annual Gibson City Harvest Fest will be held Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Gibson City, with activities starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Activities for adults include wine tasting, food and craft vendors, a beer garden, bags tournament, beer stein-holding competition and sledge hammer contest. Activities for children include inflatable rides, a scarecrow costume contest, kiddie tractor pull, touch-a-truck, hayrack rides and face painting. Live entertainment will be provided by Too White Crew, Heartless, Seasonal Disorder, Jawbone Stew, Nashville Company, The Brat Pack, The Other Guys, and Jordan and Jill. For more information, visit gibsoncityharvestfest.com.



The 17th annual Intertribal Pow-Wow at the Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Grand Village of the Kickapoo Park is located just north of LeRoy at 8144 N. 3100 East Road, Arrowsmith.

Activities include dancing, food, native crafts and jewelry, a corn maze, children’s activities and a chance to visit the bison herd.

The entry fee is $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens and kids ages 6-12. There is no charge for children under age 6.

For more information, email gvkpark@gmail.com or call/text Bill at 309-846-6720.



The next free movie to be shown at the Melvin Community Hall will be on Friday, Sept. 15. There will not be a free movie shown in August.



The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. Nearly 600 people from Kankakee and Iroquois counties are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk participants will complete a 2.45-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants will also join in a ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

People can register today. They can sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.



The sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Paxton.

The Swine ‘N’ Dine started six years ago as a friendly barbecue competition in a Paxton backyard. Over the years, it has expanded into a downtown street festival featuring not only a barbecue cookoff but also food, a car show, kids’ activities, a bags tournament, live bands performing, local craft beer tasting and more.

“The mission of the Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine is to improve the exposure of Paxton’s historic downtown area and to highlight Paxton’s genuine home-town qualities, businesses and local attractions,” says a flier promoting the event. “Through such a large community event, several out-of-town guests and residents of surrounding areas have been able to explore Paxton’s downtown area and create new bonds of friendship and trust within our business district.”

For more information, contact Ben Grice at 217-579-1082 or benjamingrice@gmail.com, Dave Mabrey at 217-417-4036 or maybreeze@frontier.com, Alan Meyer at 217-840-7745 or ameyer67@yahoo.com, or Ashlee Bertan at 815-822-2761 or ashlee.bertan@busey.com.



Touch-A-Truck, an annual event sponsored by the Gibson City Rotary Club will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School. The family event features cars, trucks, emergency vehicles, farm equipment, race cars and more. Many vehicles will allow children to be on or in them and see them work. Admission is free. Food vendors will be selling food and homemade ice cream. There will also be safety information provided and giveaways for the kids.



On Wednesday, Sept. 20, veterans from Illinois will begin a 500-mile journey from Cairo, Ill, to the western Chicago suburb of St. Charles. The purpose of this event — called the Gold Star Mission — is to preserve the legacy and honor the 34 service members of the Illinois Army and Air National Guard who made the ultimate sacrifice in support of recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Thirty-four cyclists will set out to ride the 500 miles in four days in order to raise funds and provide 34 academic scholarships in honor of the fallen heroes. For more information or to get involved, visit www.goldstarmission.org.



New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in Gibson City is giving away five free weddings on Saturday, Oct. 14. Five times are available. The deadline to apply is Sept. 16. For more information, contact the church office via email at gcnewbeginnings@sbcglobal.net or call 217-784-8673.



Gibson City Fright Night is set for Monday, Oct. 23, in Gibson City.



Members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Milford Family Restaurant. The group will have lunch and hear a program on senior law by attorney Ted Spenn. No reservations are needed, and all retired teachers are invited.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, in Gibson City.