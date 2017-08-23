Paxton festival 'more of a group effort now'

PAXTON — Every September since 2012, Ben Grice has felt like he’s the host of a “really good party” when the annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival comes to Paxton.

Like any party, there are those moments where the host is busy restocking supplies or making sure everything is in order.

“Sometimes you feel like the guy in the boat sticking his fingers in the holes to keep the water from coming in, ya know?” Grice said.

Then there are those other moments where the host gets a chance to take in the festive surroundings and just relax.

“There’s moments where you’re reconnecting with people you haven’t seen in a while — you’re just seeing the whole community have fun,” Grice said.

“And that’s why we do it.”

When the Swine ‘N’ Dine returns to Paxton for a sixth time on Saturday, Sept. 16, Grice is expecting the biggest party yet.

Thankfully for Grice, he has a little help from his friends.

For the first time, the event is being co-sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Paxton, providing Grice and the small group of people who have been organizing it for the past few years with some extra help.

“Just for one individual to have ownership of the event is not a good way to go,” Grice said. “Last year we did a good job wearing ourselves out. Now with the chamber, we have way more volunteers, and it also gives us that, I guess you could say, street cred, as far as getting volunteers and sponsorship involved. We’re able to reach out in way more ways.”

This year, “it truly is a community group putting on a community festival,” said Ashlee Bertan,

vice president of the chamber’s board of directors. “I like it that it’s much more of a group effort now. They say it takes a village to raise a kid. Well, it takes a community to put on a community festival.

“The (organizing) committee not only has the people (in it) who started (the event), but it has people who work in local businesses; it has people who work with the city, as far as aldermen; it has people who are a part of (the nonprofit group) PRIDE in Paxton; it has people who are part of the chamber.”

To go along with more volunteer help, there are also a number of sponsors that have stepped up to help fund it. That means the ability to bring in a big-name musical act — the headlining band performing on a stage set up downtown this year will be rising country music star Walker McGuire — and bring in some additional activities.

“Now it’s more of a community effort,” Grice said, “instead of just one or two people fronting the cash and hoping it works.”

My, how things have changed since the first Swine ‘N’ Dine, which was held in Dave Mabrey’s backyard. The event moved to the downtown in its second year, with some funding provided by the city of Paxton.

“But we didn’t really need any money that year because we didn’t really have anything extravagant — we had a couple of local bands,” Grice said. “Literally that first time we were out on the street (downtown), I think we had (local grill maker) Chris Engelbrecht and myself put money into it (as sponsors). Ya know? It was that small.

“And then the next year, (my barbecue restaurant in downtown Paxton) The Humble Hog and I helped fund it. Since then, we’ve had to open it up to other sponsors, and that’s really the best thing for it.”



Four bands to perform

The Swine ‘N’ Dine features a full day of activities, including a barbecue competition, a car show, a bags tournament, kids’ activities and inflatables, craft beer tasting, live music, business and market vendors, and lots of food vendors.

Besides Walker McGuire, bands lined up to perform include Mank ‘N Sass, NATU and the Devin Clemons Band. They will perform on a stage sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services across from City Hall downtown.

The bands will start performing around noon and won’t stop until McGuire takes the stage around 9 p.m., finishing around 10:30.

McGuire performed at the Ford County Fair in June. Grice said Swine ‘N’ Dine organizers secured a commitment from McGuire by using a “third party” that books bands for county fairs in the area.

Landing a big-name act like McGuire was made possible through the increased sponsorships for the festival.

“That’s been our goal is to continue to grow this, and our next step is getting those bands with a following — those national country acts,” Bertan said.

“Walker McGuire, you hear them on WIXY,” Grice said, “so it’s kind of a big deal for us.”



BBQ cookoff kicks things off

The festival kicks off early in the morning when barbecue cookoff contestants get their grills fired up on Market Street downtown.

“I’d say all the contestants will be there by 7,” Grice said. “That’s when the cooks’ meeting is. And then from there, it’s just, ‘Go, go, go.’”

Grice expects there to be around the same number of barbecue cookoff teams competing as there were last year — 22.

“We’ve actually got people banging down our door right now for the (registration) forms,” Grice said. “We had a delay with (getting the forms ready), but I have the file ready and people can pick those up at The Humble Hog.

“I know the champions are coming back this year. They’ve been asking for forms.”

Trophies will again be awarded for first through fifth places in two categories — chicken and ribs — with cash prizes awarded to the teams with the top two cumulative scores.

“We give away thousands of dollars (in prize money),” Grice said. “We’re definitely the largest prize money (for a barbecue cookoff) in this whole area.”

For more information about the barbecue cookoff, people can contact Ben Grice at 217-579-1082 or benjamingrice@gmail.com or Dave Mabrey at 217-417-4036 or maybreeze@frontier.com.



Bags tourney, car show

After the presentation of the barbecue contest awards in the late afternoon, a bags tournament will be held.

Throughout the day, a car show will be held downtown, as well. It will be the second time a car show is held in conjunction with the festival. Last year, there were about 40 entries in the car show.

“We’re expecting the car show to be bigger,” Grice said. “We expect it to basically take up that whole block (in front of the Paxton Carnegie Library), and then (if there is) overflow, we can wrap it around onto the side streets, if need be.”

For more information on the car show, people can contact Nate Grice at 217-202-8495.

The bags tournament is being organized by Steve Waugh.



Food vendors on tap

A number of food vendors will be on hand, as well. Among them will be Grice’s two restaurants — The Humble Hog and the newly opened Harvest Ale House — both of which will have food tents set up outside the restaurants. The restaurants themselves will be open, too, Grice said.

Also with food stands will be the Pueblo Lindo Mexican restaurant and Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop.

“We’ve got some neat options this year instead of just barbecue,” Grice said. “There will be something for everyone.”

Those buying food are welcome to use the tables that will be set up outside on Market Street by the City of Paxton.

For more information about being a food vendor, people can contact Alan Meyer at 217-840-7745 or ameyer67@yahoo.com.



Plenty of beer

Beer will once again be sold at the event, and it can be consumed outside on the street as long as the consumer has a required wristband, which can be purchased for $5. Proceeds from wristband sales will be used to help fund future festivals.

Grice also plans to invite some of the craft breweries that he features on his tap lines at the Harvest Ale House to sell samples of their beer at the event.

“I am going to have brewers on hand to do some tastings and explain more about their specific breweries,” Grice said. “I think a lot of people who have been interested in the different beers we carry, it will be neat for them to actually meet some of these companies.”



Kids’ activities galore

Kids’ activities will be available all afternoon in an area on East Pells Street between the Paxton IGA and Harvest Ale House.

One special activity for the kids will be an appearance by Mark Andrew Poe, author of the “Harry Moon” bestselling children’s book series.

“They’ll be unveiling a Paxton ‘Harry Moon’ billboard featuring ‘Super Fan’ Caiden Riecks,” Bertan said. “There’s some partnerships that are going to be announced, and there’s a big media blitz around it.”

It’s being dubbed “Harry Moon Good Mischief Day.”

Announced will be a national Good Mischief Contest for “Harry Moon” readers across America, as well as a “Harry Moon” partnership with the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

There will also be extensive “Harry Moon” prizes and giveaways.



Merchants to be on street

Local vendors will also be selling their goods on the street downtown.

“We opened it up to the sponsors (of the festival) to have a booth, just to represent their own business,” Bertan said.

There will also be a farmers’ market held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Majestic Park downtown.

Downtown businesses are also being encouraged to stay open for the event.

“It’s a community event. That’s our purpose of the festival is to bring people to town,” Bertan said. “It’s not only to bring people to town but also to show the people in town what there is to offer — ya know, go in and out of the shops, check out the antique shops, check out everything. The stores will be open during the afternoon. Walk in, take a peak, see what this little town has to offer.”

For more information about being a market vendor, people can contact the chamber office at 217-379-4655.



Out-of-towners expected

Bertan said she thinks the event will draw crowds from out of town again this year.

That’s a good thing for Paxton, Grice said.

“People get to see us in our best moment,” Grice said. “It’s a packed house, and we’re looking good.”

Businesses that have signed up to be sponsors for the festival include Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn, NextGen Ag Service, Conxxus, The Humble Hog, Rhino Ag, Signs & Designs, Bull’s Custom Painting & Collision Shop, Busey Bank, Hudson Drug Shop, Farmers-Merchants National Bank, Insurance Providers Group, Matco Fire Protection Inc., H&R Block (Tina Tjarks), Gooden Concrete, Vital Education, THEM Soccer Club and the Hope Vineyard Church.

More information about the festival can be found at www.paxtonswinendine.com.