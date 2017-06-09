Expanded Harvest Fest set for weekend

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s annual Harvest Fest, which began in 2015 as a single-day event, has expanded this year to a two-day festival featuring numerous bands, vendors and entertainment.

The third annual Harvest Fest is set for 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Sept. 8, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Gibson City.

Friday’s events will take place along Sangamon Avenue between 7th and 8th streets. The main concert stage will be located in the parking lot south of City Hall on the east side of the street. Food vendors will be placed on the north portion of the block, while the beer tent will be on the west side of the street and beer garden in the middle of the block in front of the stage.

Opening the festival at 5 p.m. Friday is Heartless, a tribute band to Heart, the famous 1980s rock band.

Following Heartless at 8:30 p.m. is Too White Crew, a hip-hop tribute party group based out of Chicago. According to the band’s website, it has opened for several hip-hop and pop legends and is the only band to perform at the Playboy Mansion in the last decade. Too White Crew is a nationally touring group that performs several shows each year.

The beer garden is open both days of the festival. Cover charge is $10 or $15 for both nights.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, a sledgehammer competition will take place. All players must be 18 and older, and they must check in no later than 5:30 p.m. A $10 entry fee is due at check-in. Player substitutions are not allowed, and there will be zero tolerance for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Saturday’s events begin at 11 a.m. and last until midnight.

Kids Zone games will be located at 9th Street and Sangamon Avenue, lasting until 5 p.m. A $5 wristband gives children unlimited access to the games. Inflatable rides, hayrack rides, face painting, Funbelievable Balloons, touch-a-truck and Clothespin Puppets will all be a part of the Kids Zone slate, though not all will be open the entire six hours.

Retail and craft vendors will be set up along Sangamon Avenue between 8th and 9th streets from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Among items being sold are crafts, furniture, antiques, apparel, self-improvement items, business and home goods merchandise.

A kiddie tractor pull will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Sangamon Avenue. Pre-registration is not required.

At noon, children can participate in a scarecrow costume contest at Stage 2, located in front of Insurance Providers Group. There will be three winners in two age groups for kids 12 years old and under. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and the contest is free to enter. All participants will receive a prize.

Following the kids’ tractor pull, a bags tournament will take place at 8th Street and Sangamon Avenue. The team fee of $30 is due at check-in. Teams must check in no later than 12:30 p.m. All players must be at least 18 years old, and no player substitutions are allowed.

Musical acts will take place all day Saturday on Stage 1. Starting things off at noon is Jordan and Jill. The Gibson City-based acoustic duo of Jordan Greenlee and Jill Schultz Greenlee covers rock and country hits from the 1960s through the present.

Seasonal Disorder will perform from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. The high-energy rock-and-roll band covers popular hits from the 1970s through the present day.

At 3 p.m., Jawbone Stew will perform. The four-man group with members from Gibson City and Sibley covers rock, folk, country, oldies and modern hits.

The Brat Pack will perform from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Chicago-based 1980s tribute band, named after a popular group of actors from that generation, has performed at many locations throughout central Illinois. They perform almost entirely 1980s hit songs.

Rounding out the concert stage Saturday is Nashville Electric Company, a Chicago-based country music group that describes itself as the top country party band in the area. Nashville Electric Company will perform from 8:30 p.m. until midnight.

Professional DJ B.J. Clark of Champaign will be located in the beer tent from 11 p.m. until midnight.

Two events will take place Saturday inside the beer garden. The first is a wine tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. The second is a beer stein holding competition beginning at 6 p.m. All participants will get to keep their mug and any beer left in it.

Downtown streets will be closed during the festival and days preceding it. Specifically, Sangamon Avenue between 7th and 8th streets will be closed beginning Thursday night for set-up of the concert stage and beer garden.

This year’s event is the first to be held in September. The first two festivals were held in October.

More information on Harvest Fest can be found at www.gibsoncityharvestfest.com or on Facebook.



