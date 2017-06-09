Toy drive in memory of Alex Faulkner under way

- Our Sites
PAXTON — Each September, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, friends and family of the late Alex Faulkner collect toys to fill the treasure chest at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Peoria, where Faulkner was treated for cancer for three years.
As part of the annual toy collection in memory of Faulkner, donations of new toys (in their package) for newborns through teenagers are needed. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Donation sites are set up at Credit Union 1 in Rantoul, Family Video in Rantoul, Champaign and Urbana, and Pueblo Lindo in Paxton.
Monetary donations will also be collected at the intersections of Market and Pells streets and Market and Patton streets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23.
