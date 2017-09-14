Home-brewed beer sampling now allowed at special events in Paxton

PAXTON — People who make home-brewed beer can now provide samples of their tasty creations during special events held in Paxton.

The council voted 8-0 Tuesday to approve an ordinance establishing a “homebrewer special event license.”

The licenses cost $25 each and are good for up to three consecutive days of a special event. There is no limit on how many licenses can be granted at any given time, and no surety bond will be required by the license holder.

A state license also is required. The state license costs $25 and must be applied for in person in Springfield.

The council was asked to create the ordinance to allow home-brewed beer tasting at the sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival. Two local companies — one founded by former city attorney Ross Sorensen and Nick Reutter; the other founded by local farmers Clayton, Will and Dallas Glazik — plan to obtain a one-day license so they can give out samples of their home-made beer at the Sept. 16 event.

“We’re wanting to promote our businesses with Ford County-made home brews and provide samples at the Swine ‘N’ Dine,” Dallas Glazik told the council.