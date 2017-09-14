Home-brewed beer sampling now allowed at special events in Paxton

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON — People who make home-brewed beer can now provide samples of their tasty creations during special events held in Paxton.
The council voted 8-0 Tuesday to approve an ordinance establishing a “homebrewer special event license.”
The licenses cost $25 each and are good for up to three consecutive days of a special event. There is no limit on how many licenses can be granted at any given time, and no surety bond will be required by the license holder.
A state license also is required. The state license costs $25 and must be applied for in person in Springfield.
The council was asked to create the ordinance to allow home-brewed beer tasting at the sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival. Two local companies — one founded by former city attorney Ross Sorensen and Nick Reutter; the other founded by local farmers Clayton, Will and Dallas Glazik — plan to obtain a one-day license so they can give out samples of their home-made beer at the Sept. 16 event.
“We’re wanting to promote our businesses with Ford County-made home brews and provide samples at the Swine ‘N’ Dine,” Dallas Glazik told the council.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.