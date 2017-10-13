Float entries sought for Lighted Holiday Parade

GIBSON CITY — The 23rd Annual Lighted Holiday Parade sponsored by the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at 6;30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in downtown Gibson City.

The parade’s theme this year is “Presents on Parade.” The theme was submitted by second-grader Coben Phillips as part of a contest asking kids to choose it.

The chamber is seeking entries for the parade, including commercial floats, organization floats, commercial vehicles/tractors, religious floats and individual/family/political floats. Registration should be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 15, if possible. However, entries will be accepted up to the day of the event at 5 p.m. at County Market in Gibson City. All entries should have lights of some kind and a sign designating the business or owner of the float. For more information, contact Ellen Maxey at 217-784-4140 or Janna Friday at 217-781-0012.

Parade entries will line up starting at 5 p.m. on the east side of County Market. The parade will leave County Market and turn West on Illinois 9. At Sangamon Avenue, the parade will turn north and continue until 10th Street, when entries may pull off anytime after that.

A total of $300 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates will be awarded to the overall winner of the float contest. The overall winner will not be eligible to win individual categories. Category winners will receive $75 in Gibson Bucks.

Santa will visit with children at Ace Hardware in downtown Gibson City starting at 4 p.m. prior to the parade, as well as after the parade concludes.

Also, food and craft vendors will be set up downtown starting at 4 p.m. To register to be a vendor at no charge, people can email jfriday@bankofgc.com or drop off/mail the necessary registration form to Janna Friday at the Bank of Gibson City.

As in years past, a holiday decorating contest will be held in conjunction with the parade for both the large flower pots in the downtown area as well as window displays. Registration forms for the decorating contest are available by contacting Friday. Awards will be given to the top three windows and top three flower pots.