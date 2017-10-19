Christmas house-decorating contest announced in Paxton

PAXTON — Paxton residents are being encouraged to decorate their homes for the holidays for a chance to win cash prizes.

The nonprofit organization PRIDE in Paxton is sponsoring a Christmas house-decorating contest that will award $50 cash prizes to four winners.

Judging will be done on both Dec. 14 and Dec. 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Homeowners are asked to make certain that their decorations are lit and that their addresses are visible during those times. Backyard decorations will not be judged.

Judging will be based on four factors: unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme used, if any; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation and “curb appeal.”

Following judging, yard signs may be placed at winners’ homes indicating they were a winning entry.