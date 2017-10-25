Gold Star Mother to speak at GCMS Veteran's Day celebration

GIBSON CITY — A Veteran’s Day celebration is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the gymnasium at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
The community is invited to attend the ceremony, which will include a keynote presentation by Vonda Rodgers, a Gold Star Mother, and performances by the students of the GCMS school district.
Also, veterans are invited to a breakfast and social starting at 8 a.m. in GCMS High School’s library.
Community members who have have a photograph of a family member that has not been included in the Veteran’s Day celebration slide show can email it to willis.walker@gcmsk12.org by Nov. 9 so it can be included in the slide show.
The ceremony will be featured on a Facebook Live feed and broadcast by WGCY-Radio (106.3 FM).
For more information, call 217-784-8731 or email bielfeldt.kyle@gcmsk12.org.
