Elliott church discontinues annual supper

ELLIOTT — Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in rural Elliott will no longer be holding its pancake and sausage supper that had been held for years on the first Thursday of December.
“The congregation would like to thank everybody for their past support for this supper,” said Ursula Hustedt, who is affiliated with the church.
