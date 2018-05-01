Museum closed due to electrical issues

PAXTON — The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum in downtown Paxton will be closed Saturday, Jan. 6, due to electrical problems. It will next be open on Saturday, Feb. 3. For more information, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.
