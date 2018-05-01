KEMPTON — The Tri-Point FFA Alumni will be holding its 19th annual Scholarship Auction on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Kempton American Legion Hall.

The event begins with a complimentary meal at 5 p.m. A live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Many silent auction items will be available beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction.

The proceeds from the auction are used for scholarships and incentives for Tri-Point High School FFA chapter members as well as improvements for the Tri-Point High School agriculture department. Donations are still being accepted.

Those with questions are asked to contact Kristine Haag, Tri-Point FFA Alumni president, at 815-689-2231 or Tri-Point agriculture teacher Diana Loschen at 815-689-2110, Ext. 301.