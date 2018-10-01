Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Tri-Point FFA Alumni will be holding its 19th annual Scholarship Auction on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Kempton American Legion Hall. The event begins with a complimentary meal at 5 p.m. A live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Many silent auction items will be available beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction. The proceeds from the auction are used for scholarships and incentives for Tri-Point High School FFA chapter members as well as improvements for the Tri-Point High School agriculture department. Donations were still being accepted. Those with questions are asked to contact Kristine Haag, Tri-Point FFA Alumni president, at 815-689-2231 or Tri-Point agriculture teacher Diana Loschen at 815-689-2110, Ext. 301.



The Loda American Legion post will hold a fish and chicken fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at the Legion Hall in Loda. The all-you-can-eat meal costs $8 and includes fish (pollack), chicken, livers, gizzards, french fries, baked beans, green beans, potato salad, coleslaw, coffee, lemonade, water and soda pop. Dine-in and carryout orders are available. The meal is free for children under age 10 (with the exception of carryout orders).



The Saybrook American Legion Post 427 will be serving whole catfsh, chicken and all-you-can-eat walleye from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at the Legion Hall in Saybrook. Meals will include a choice of one of the meats plus baked beans, baked potato, cole slaw, relishes and a drink. People have the option of eating in or carrying out.



The Forrest American Legion post will host a pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Forrest American Legion Hall. The cost of the meal is $7, with children ages 6-12 eating for $4 and children ages 5 and below eating for free. There will be meat available for purchase during the event.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post will host a chicken noodles and deep-fried pork chop lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14. The meal is all-you-cat-eat when dining in. Carryout orders are also available but are not all-you-can-eat.



The Friends of the Dominy Library will present the Chatsworth Bluebird Project at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, in the White Community Room of the Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St., Fairbury. Paul Ritter, an educator and ecology expert from Pontiac Township High School, and Richard Runyon, the mayor of Chatsworth, will share their knowledge on how to attract and protect the eastern bluebird.The event is free, and refreshments will be served. Attendees will even have a chance to win a bluebird nesting house. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheDominyLibrary.



Retired and semi-retired folks are invited to meet for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the American Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Judy Jepsen-Popel, president of the Ford County Historical Society. She will talk about the history of Ford County.



“The Lego Ninjago Movie” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the Melvin Community Hall. There is no charge to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or rug on which to sit.



The University of Illinois Extension, in cooperation with the Hoopeston Public Library’s Treeclimbers Genealogy Group, will present a special workshop, “Stories from Your Past: A Legacy for the Future,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Hoopeston Public Library. The free workshop will involve a discussion about the historical and cultural aspects of storytelling, exploring ways to preserve stories for future generations and looking at ways to create traditions that celebrate families.



The Purdue University Extension and University of Illinois Extension are collaborating to offer the annual Bi-State Gardening Conference on Thursday, Jan. 25, at The Beef House Restaurant, 16501 Indiana State Road 63, Covington, Ind. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. CST), and the presenters will begin at 6:45 p.m. EST, following a Beef House dinner. This year’s conference will consist of two presentations: “Facts and Fiction about GMOs,” presented by Dr. Peter Goldsbrough, professor of botany and plant pathology at Purdue; and “Learn How to Plant Natives,” presented by Chris Benda, past president of the Illinois Native Plant Society. The program is approved for two hours of Master Gardener education. The cost for the program is $20, which includes dinner, payable online or at the door. People are asked to register by Jan. 18 by calling 765-364-6363 or visiting go.illinois.edu/bistate.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic’s Ford County Relay for Life team will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee, and snacks and water will be provided. People can sign up by calling 217-784-5267 and leaving a message with their name and phone number.



A GriefShare recovery seminar and support group meeting will be held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. starting Jan. 30 at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?”, “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” For more information or to register, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.



The Paxton-Buckley-Loda jazz band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.