List of upcoming community events (March 7, 2018)

The Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Pre-orders can be made by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be the second weekend of May.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville will be hosting a Hiring Fair for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, in the Social Activities Room in Building 104 at 1900 E. Main St., Danville. Attendees are asked to bring an updated resume and two forms of identification. Interviews will be conducted during the hiring fair.



A diabetes support group meeting will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at 209 E. 8th St., Gibson City. The discussion will be about the link between diabetes and heart disease. Leading the discussion will be Carrie Kirby, a family nurse practitioner for Gibson Area Hospital.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for March 8, will raise funds for the Prairie States Camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet is set for Thursday, March 8, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Brian Barnhart, perhaps better known as “The Voice of the Illini.” Barnhart serves as the voice of the Fighting Illini Radio Network, providing play-by-play coverage of University of Illinois football and men’s basketball games. The event begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a social time, followed by a catered dinner at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the chamber will recognize its 2017 Citizen of the Year and Junior Citizen of the Year, along with the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award winner. The event is free to attend for chamber members and their guests. Each member receives two tickets. Additional tickets may be purchased for $25 each, with advance registration required. Reservations are requested by Friday, Feb. 16. To reserve a seat, people can email Jackie Rusk at jackie.rusk@gapho.org or send reservations via mail to: Gibson Area Chamber, P.O. Box 294, Gibson City, IL 60936.



The Saybrook American Legion Post 427 will be serving whole catfish, all-you-can-eat walleye and chicken from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 9. Attendees will have their choice of one of the three meats, along with baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, relishes and a drink. People can eat in or take an order to go.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s chorus department will present the musical “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10, in the school’s gymnasium.

“Beauty and the Beast” is based on the Academy Award-winning Disney animated film and includes all the characters and songs from the film, in addition to new songs written for the Broadway show. The GCMS production is under the direction of Amanda Broaddus. Choreography is by Ann Spangler. Pit band direction is by Krysti Brucker and Kyle Renchen.

The GCMS cast includes: Brooke Wilfong, Jeremy Steidinger, Nate Schutte, Liam Killian, Garrett Frashier, Gabby Dammkoehler, Ethan Freehill, Caleb Rogers, Shannon Spangler, Chase Pondel, Bailey Salyards, Alec Johnson, Estelle Keigher, Sydney Funk, Megan Moody, Hattie Parsons, Clay Bane, Cameron Cail, Emma McGuire, Rylan Davis, Katie Kamman, Ethan Garard, Katie Johnson, Susan Harmet, Alex Killian, Allie Davis, Brodie Doman, Jordan Phifer, Emily Clinton, Tyler Ricks, Jalen Cail, Jacey Goin, Hailey Rutledge, Remi Astronomo, Marcus Baillie, Jesse Swanson, Haley Brown, Emma Swanson, Sierra Ward, Sam Groover, Ashlyn Allemand, Caleb Dunham, Kelsee Cliff, Taylor Dueringer, Cloe Lupton, Graham Voelker, Matt Hunt and Haven Hathaway.

Tickets at the door cost $5 for adults and $3 for students. Concessions will be available.

For reserved tickets, people can call 784-4292. Reserved seats cost $7 each.



The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will hold a free clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 9, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City to help residents save potentially hundreds of dollars a year on their utility bills.

Consumers should bring their gas, electric and phone bills for a free, one-on-one consultation with a CUB expert, who will search for ways to lower their utility costs.

The library is located at 618 S. Sangamon Ave.

Other free clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth St.; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St.

CUB will give consumers information on: how to spot unnecessary charges on natural gas, electric and phone bills; energy efficiency programs and rebates that can help people cut their utility bills; programs such as Peak Time Rewards and Power Smart Pricing that could save consumers money; utility rates and making the right choices in the energy market; and CUB services, including its toll-free Consumer Hotline (800-669-5556).

Attendees should bring their utility bills so a CUB expert can analyze them.

To register for at least one of the events, people can call state Rep. Tom Bennett’s office at 815-432-0106 or visit www.ilhousegop.org/cub_energy_events_bennett.



The Hoopeston Save The Lorraine Theatre is hosting John Tibbs, a Christian music entertainer, at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the Lorraine Theatre. The show is a fundraiser toward the continuing renovation of the 97-year-old theater. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the door. All seating is general seating.



The Paxton Church of Christ, located at 400 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton, is hosting a Community Men’s Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 10. A hot breakfast, including sausage gravy and biscuits and scrambled eggs, will be provided, as well as a brief Bible study. There is no charge for the breakfast; however, a free-will offering will be received.



The Gibson City post office will be holding a Passport Fair from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 10. There will be extra personal on duty to help with the fair. The passport processing fee is $25. The photo fee is $15, and the Department of State fee is $110. For children under age 16, the Department of State fee is $80. As of April 2, the processing fee rises to $ 35. The post office is located at 127 E. 9th St. in Gibson City. For more information, call 217-784-5260.



The spring meeting of Rebekah District Association No. 16 will be held Saturday, March 10, at the I.O.O.F. Hall, located on the square in LeRoy. Registration will be at 9 a.m. with brunch served at 9:45 a.m. for a nominal fee. The host lodge, May Queen No. 210, has scheduled the opening of the meeting for 11 a.m. A chair lift is available. Tickets will be sold on a raffle table. Distribution of gifts will be at the close of the meeting during a cookie fellowship. For more information, call 309-692-9279.



The Osman Immanuel Lutheran Church will be preparing a benefit soup supper for Tammy Warren of Farmer City from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10, in the church’s fellowship hall. Warren, who is underdoing continued treatment for bladder cancer, is a teacher’s aide in the Blue Ridge school district. The menu includes chili, oyster soup, potato soup, sandwiches, desserts, pie and drinks. A free-will offering will be taken. Persons interested in donating are asked to make a check payable to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and mail it to: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher IL 61843. The church is located between Mansfield and Bellflower.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post will be hosting a chicken and noodle and deep-fried pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at the Arrowsmith American Legion Hall. The dinner is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders will also be available, although carryout orders are not all-you-can-eat. Children ages 10 and under eat for free when dining in with an adult.



The Paxton Community Nursery School will be holding registration for the 2018-19 school year from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 12, at the preschool at 601 S. Fall St., Paxton. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Teacher Pam Sanders and Teacher’s Aid Melissa Atkins will be available to speak with parents during the registration event. To register, a child must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. Schedules and information packets will be available at registration. The fee to register is $25. For more information, call 217-379-9697.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Coffee & Connections event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Country Thyme Tea Room in Paxton.



The Ford County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Water Tower Museum in downtown Paxton. During the meeting, the group will begin the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the admission of Illinois to the U.S. “The Illinois Chronicles,” a book created by the Bicentennial Committee, will introduce the group to 100 key moments in Illinois history by means of a timeline and a quiz about notable citizens of Illinois. The museum is located at 135 S. Market St., just behind Paxton City Hall. The meeting is open to the public, and there is no charge to attend. For more information, call 217-379-3723.



Dinner and Movie Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at St. Peter Free Lutheran Church in Melvin. Dinner consists of goulash and spaghetti with salad and garlic bread. The movie will feature stand-up Christian comedians. There is no charge to attend.



The Men’s Breakfast Group of the Gibson City United Methodist Church is inviting all firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians serving the Gibson City area to a chili and oyster soup dinner that will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in the lower level of the church, located at 206 E. 10th St., Gibson City. All the men of the church are also invited to the dinner, which will honor emergency responders for their service.



The movie “Wonder” will be shown for free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the Melvin Community Hall. The movie has a message that will appeal to people of all ages. Attendees are asked to bring a rug or blanket if they plan to sit on the floor; otherwise, chairs are available.



St. Patty’s Night of Hope — an event that will help support the annual Relay for Life of Ford County fundraiser for the American Cancer Society — will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 17, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The band starts performing at 8 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge. A corned beef and cabbage dinner will start at 6 p.m. for an additional charge. The event is sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services.



Veteran dirt late model racer Kevin Weaver will be holding a “Racing Party/Cash Bash” fundraiser from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. The fundraiser will feature tickets sold for a cash bash that will award $2,000 as the top prize, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third. Many other monetary prizes will be drawn throughout the ticket number elimination process, as well. In addition, each ticket sold includes a furnished meal and drinks during the drawings (one ticket covers two people), and there will also be an auction of racing and/or other items, raffles and 50/50 drawings. A local DJ service will also be on hand for music throughout the night. For more information, people can contact Paige Weaver at 217-781-0537.



Hoopeston resident Jennifer Earls will discuss and sign copies of her recently published book, “The Hostages” — a work of fiction inspired by her deployment to Iraq with the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2009 — from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Hoopeston Public Library. Books will be available to purchase for $8 each. The book is also currently available on Amazon as a print or Kindle edition.



The Republican Women of Ford County will hold their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton. During the meeting, plans will be finalized for the group’s spring brunch on April 7.



The Sibley Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, in the parish hall at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley. Members are advised that the regular meeting location at the Sullivant Township Hall is changed due to the election that day. Persons attending are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service.



The Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary is inviting the public to an OPPORTUNI-TEA on Thursday, March 22, in the meeting room of the Moyer District Library. People can stop by any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. or from 4 to 7 p.m. and enjoy light refreshments while learning about being a part of the GAHHS Auxiliary. Reservations are requested but not required. To make a reservation, people can call 217-680-5029 or email mickeybein@yahoo.com.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic’s Ford County Relay for Life team is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee. Snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and telephone number.



The Forrest American Legion post will host a pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Forrest American Legion Hall. The cost of the meal is $7, with children ages 6-12 eating for $4 and children ages 5 and under eating for free. There will be meat for sale during the event.



The Gibson City Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Ball is scheduled for Saturday, March 24, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The event — a fundraiser for the club — will feature live music, dancing, games and prizes, a live auction and raffles. The Libido Funk Circus of Chicago will provide musical entertainment. The event begins with a meal served from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by music from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are available from all Rotarians, by contacting Janna Friday at the Bank of Gibson City or by contacting club president Susie Tongate at susietongate@hotmail.com or 309-825-0311. A ticket purchased in advance for $25 covers event entry, the meal and an entry in the $500 cash raffle. Tickets purchased at the door for $25 cover event entry and the meal only. Tickets purchased at the door for $15 cover event entry only.



A community breakfast will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Melvin Community Hall. Served will be biscuits and gravy, as well as pancakes and sausage. Free-will donations will be accepted. The event is sponsored by the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship in support of the Melvin Area Food Bank.



Authors Kris Condi and Bill Milan will be coming to the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 24. During their visit, they will give a presentation and hold a question-and-answer session about publishing and writing novels. Condi is the author of “N is for Noah,” while Milan is the author of “Sunshine.”



An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Arrowsmith Community Center. There will be candy and cash prizes. The rain date for the event is Saturday, March 31.



Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley will host a Trivia Night event on Saturday, March 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with trivia starting at 7 p.m. Teams of eight people can register for an $80 fee. There will be food and prizes. For more information or to register, call 217-394-2547.



The Floral Design Spring Fling will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Piper City Public Library for kids ages 12-14 who attend Tri-Point Junior High School. Attendees are asked to register by calling the library (815-686-9234) or returning their registration slips by Tuesday, March 20. Reservations are limited to 24 persons. Attendees are asked to be sure to wear painting clothes to the event. During the event, Kathy of Kerbside Floral in Chatsworth will share techniques for creating a spring fling bouquet.



Pillar & Ground Independent Baptist Church of Gibson City is hosting an outdoor “Son-Rise” Service at 6:30 a.m. on Resurrection Sunday, April 1. The service will include music, hearing the resurrection story and a time of prayer. After the service, there will be a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by a regular church service with congregational singing of the old hymns of the faith and a time of preaching from God’s word. Details can be found on the church’s website, www.pillarandgroundgibson.com.



The Presbyterian Women of Piper City will hold their final annual rummage sale in the basement of the Presbyterian Church on Margaret Avenue in Piper City on Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7. Sale hours on April 6 are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sale hours on April 7 are from 9 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to noon on April 7, whatever can be fit into a grocery sack will cost a total of $1. Funds raised are used for supporting the church’s missions. Items not sold are given to other charities.



The Republican Women of Ford County will hold their spring brunch on Saturday, April 7, at the Paxton American Legion Hall on East Pells Street. There will be a meet-and-greet at 9:30 a.m., and the program will start at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Erika Harold, a Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general. Tickets cost $12 and may be purchased from any member of the club. For more information, people may contact Suzie Shell at 217-898-1595.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting is set for Monday, April 16, at Engelbrecht Farm in rural Paxton.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s Cash Bash will be held Saturday, April 21, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The event, which starts at 5 p.m., will feature the band Big Guns starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $100 for two people. Dinner and drinks are included from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch ‘N Learn event is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Hope Vineyard Church in downtown Paxton. The speaker will be Matthew Jones, who will talk about cybersecurity and how people can protect their business. Lunch will be provided.



The annual Ford County Lincoln Day Dinner is set for Wednesday, May 9, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The keynote speaker will be former Illinois governor Jim Edgar. Ticket distribution will begin soon.



The Paxton-Buckley-Loda jazz band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.