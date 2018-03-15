List of upcoming community events (March 15, 2018)

Shepherd’s Closet in downtown Gibson City, a nonprofit store, is accepting donations of gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories. With local proms approaching, the store has a mission to make every girl’s prom day a special one by offering affordable formal wear. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Pre-orders can be made by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be the second weekend of May.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Ford County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Water Tower Museum in downtown Paxton. During the meeting, the group will begin the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the admission of Illinois to the U.S. “The Illinois Chronicles,” a book created by the Bicentennial Committee, will introduce the group to 100 key moments in Illinois history by means of a timeline and a quiz about notable citizens of Illinois. The museum is located at 135 S. Market St., just behind Paxton City Hall. The meeting is open to the public, and there is no charge to attend. For more information, call 217-379-3723.



Dinner and Movie Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at St. Peter Free Lutheran Church in Melvin. Dinner consists of goulash and spaghetti with salad and garlic bread. The movie will feature stand-up Christian comedians. There is no charge to attend.



The Men’s Breakfast Group of the Gibson City United Methodist Church is inviting all firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians serving the Gibson City area to a chili and oyster soup dinner that will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in the lower level of the church, located at 206 E. 10th St., Gibson City. All the men of the church are also invited to the dinner, which will honor emergency responders for their service.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post will be hosting a chicken, walleye and catfish fillet dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the Arrowsmith American Legion Hall. The dinner is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Children ages 10 and under eat for free when dining in with an adult. Carryout orders will also be available but are not all-you-can-eat.



The movie “Wonder” will be shown for free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the Melvin United Methodist Church. The movie was originally expected to be shown at the Melvin Community Hall. The movie has a message that will appeal to people of all ages. Attendees are asked to bring a rug or blanket if they plan to sit on the floor; otherwise, chairs are available.



Illinois Pioneer Pheasants Forever and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School will be partnering to put on an educational conservation day for 230 local school children from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, with a rain date of April 4, at GCMS Middle School, 815 N. Church St., Gibson City.

Along with learning about pollinators, students will participate in conservation stations put on by Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Illinois Conservation Police officers. Students not only learn about conservation but will take an active role in conservation by helping to spread native pollinator seeds in the school’s new educational prairie plot. This prairie plot will not only help to provide critical habitat for pollinators but also provide cosmetic beauty to the school’s grounds while eliminating the cost of maintenance and mowing.

For more information about this event, contact Pheasants Forever’s Illinois outreach coordinator, Katie Kauzlarich, by calling 309-264-1678 or emailing kkauzlarich@pheasantsforever.org.



The Illinois Pioneer Chapter of Pheasants Forever is hosting the 33rd annual Illinois Pioneer Pheasants Forever Banquet on Saturday, March 17, at the Roberts Gym in Roberts. Doors open at 4 p.m., followed by a social time from 4 to 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. To buy tickets or for more information, people can call Dave Kaeding at 217-417-2307, Ralph Esgar at 217-369-9466 or Fred Magers at 217-379-4726.



St. Patty’s Night of Hope — an event that will help support the annual Relay for Life of Ford County fundraiser for the American Cancer Society — will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 17, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The band starts performing at 8 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge. A corned beef and cabbage dinner will start at 6 p.m. for an additional charge. The event is sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services.



The Bellflower Country Opry will hold its next country music show at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17, in the gymnasium at the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St., Bellflower. The guest performer will be Mike Porter, who sings everything from Elvis songs to music of the 1950s and 1960s and country classics. Prior to the show, starting at 5 p.m., a ham dinner with all the fixings will be served for a $6 fee. To reserve a seat for the show or for more information, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493. Tickets cost $10 for adults, with children ages 12 and under entering for free.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for March 17, will raise funds for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Veteran dirt late model racer Kevin Weaver will be holding a “Racing Party/Cash Bash” fundraiser from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. The fundraiser will feature tickets sold for a cash bash that will award $2,000 as the top prize, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third. Many other monetary prizes will be drawn throughout the ticket number elimination process, as well. In addition, each ticket sold includes a furnished meal and drinks during the drawings (one ticket covers two people), and there will also be an auction of racing and/or other items, raffles and 50/50 drawings. A local DJ service will also be on hand for music throughout the night. For more information, people can contact Paige Weaver at 217-781-0537.



Hoopeston resident Jennifer Earls will discuss and sign copies of her recently published book, “The Hostages” — a work of fiction inspired by her deployment to Iraq with the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2009 — from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Hoopeston Public Library. Books will be available to purchase for $8 each. The book is also currently available on Amazon as a print or Kindle edition.



The Republican Women of Ford County will hold their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton. During the meeting, plans will be finalized for the group’s spring brunch on April 7.



The Sibley Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, in the parish hall at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley. Members are advised that the regular meeting location at the Sullivant Township Hall is changed due to the election that day. Persons attending are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service.



The Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary is inviting the public to an OPPORTUNI-TEA on Thursday, March 22, in the meeting room of the Moyer District Library. People can stop by any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. or from 4 to 7 p.m. and enjoy light refreshments while learning about being a part of the GAHHS Auxiliary. Reservations are requested but not required. To make a reservation, people can call 217-680-5029 or email mickeybein@yahoo.com.



The Saybrook American Legion Post No. 427 will be serving whole catfish, all-you-can-eat walleye and chicken from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the American Legion Hall in Saybrook. The meal includes a choice of one of the meats plus baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, relishes and a drink. Dine-in and carryout orders will be available for purchase.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic’s Ford County Relay for Life team is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee. Snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and telephone number.



Free developmental screenings are being offered to families with children ages 3 to 5 in Ford and Iroquois counties on Friday, March 23, at the Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church, 260 S. Union St., Paxton. Children will receive screening for vision, hearing, speech and overall preschool skills. Free preschool classes are available to children who qualify. Children attending spring screenings will be given the first opportunity for PREP preschool. Parents can call Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton at 217-379-2531 to make an appointment and for additional details. The screenings are a service of the Ford-Iroquois Preschool Cooperative (PREP), the public health departments of Ford and Iroquois counties, the special education cooperatives of Ford and Iroquois counties and the local school district.



A benefit for Christy Jamison will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Saybrook American Legion Post No. 427 in Saybrook. The event will include a silent auction and baked goods for purchase, along with a meal of pulled pork sandwiches with potato salad, chips, cookies and a drink. Free-will donations will be accepted for the meal, and carryout orders will be available. On Jan. 30, Jamison, a special education teacher at Fisher High School, came down with the flu and it attacked her whole body. At one time, her heart was only functioning at 10 percent. Her condition has improved, but she has months of physical therapy and hospital bills to pay.



The Forrest American Legion post will host a pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Forrest American Legion Hall. The cost of the meal is $7, with children ages 6-12 eating for $4 and children ages 5 and under eating for free. There will be meat for sale during the event.



The Gibson City Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Ball is scheduled for Saturday, March 24, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The event — a fundraiser for the club — will feature live music, dancing, games and prizes, a live auction and raffles. The Libido Funk Circus of Chicago will provide musical entertainment. The event begins with a meal served from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by music from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are available from all Rotarians, by contacting Janna Friday at the Bank of Gibson City or by contacting club president Susie Tongate at susietongate@hotmail.com or 309-825-0311. A ticket purchased in advance for $25 covers event entry, the meal and an entry in the $500 cash raffle. Tickets purchased at the door for $25 cover event entry and the meal only. Tickets purchased at the door for $15 cover event entry only.



A community breakfast will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Melvin Community Hall. Served will be biscuits and gravy, as well as pancakes and sausage. Free-will donations will be accepted. The event is sponsored by the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship in support of the Melvin Area Food Bank.



Authors Kris Condi and Bill Milan will be coming to the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 24. During their visit, they will give a presentation and hold a question-and-answer session about publishing and writing novels. Condi is the author of “N is for Noah,” while Milan is the author of “Sunshine.”



An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Arrowsmith Community Center. There will be candy and cash prizes. The rain date for the event is Saturday, March 31.



Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley will host a Trivia Night event on Saturday, March 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with trivia starting at 7 p.m. Teams of eight people can register for an $80 fee. There will be food and prizes. For more information or to register, call 217-394-2547.



The Country Theatre Workshop north of Cissna Park will hold auditions for its 2018 performances of “Spreading It Around,” “Church Basement Ladies 2” and “Mary Poppins” on Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25. Auditions for “Spreading It Around” start at 1 p.m. on both days, with auditions for “Church Basement Ladies 2” starting at 2 p.m. and auditions for “Mary Poppins” starting at 3 p.m. For more information, people can visit www.countrytheatre.org.



Organizers of this year’s annual Harvest Fest in Gibson City will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 26, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City to inform the public about how to be a sponsor, a volunteer or a food or retail vendor at this year’s event. For more information, people can email gibsoncityharvestfest@gmail.com.



A private landowner workshop, with an emphasis on wetland restoration and shallow water area for wildlife management, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau building in Gilman. Guest speakers include representatives of the Iroquois County Soil & Water Conservation District, Pheasants Forever, Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Illinois Recreational Access Program. Staff from various agencies will be available until 2 p.m. for those who wish to discuss the programs in further detail. For more information, people can contact Thad Eshleman or Shana Wessels at the Iroquois County SWCD office at 815-432-3946, Ext. 3.



The Floral Design Spring Fling will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Piper City Public Library for kids ages 12-14 who attend Tri-Point Junior High School. Attendees are asked to register by calling the library (815-686-9234) or returning their registration slips by Tuesday, March 20. Reservations are limited to 24 persons. Attendees are asked to be sure to wear painting clothes to the event. During the event, Kathy of Kerbside Floral in Chatsworth will share techniques for creating a spring fling bouquet.



Pillar & Ground Independent Baptist Church of Gibson City is hosting an outdoor “Son-Rise” Service at 6:30 a.m. on Resurrection Sunday, April 1. The service will include music, hearing the resurrection story and a time of prayer. After the service, there will be a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by a regular church service with congregational singing of the old hymns of the faith and a time of preaching from God’s word. Details can be found on the church’s website, www.pillarandgroundgibson.com.



The Presbyterian Women of Piper City will hold their final annual rummage sale in the basement of the Presbyterian Church on Margaret Avenue in Piper City on Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7. Sale hours on April 6 are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sale hours on April 7 are from 9 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to noon on April 7, whatever can be fit into a grocery sack will cost a total of $1. Funds raised are used for supporting the church’s missions. Items not sold are given to other charities.



The Republican Women of Ford County will hold their spring brunch on Saturday, April 7, at the Paxton American Legion Hall on East Pells Street. There will be a meet-and-greet at 9:30 a.m., and the program will start at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Erika Harold, a Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general. Tickets cost $12 and may be purchased from any member of the club. For more information, people may contact Suzie Shell at 217-898-1595.



Iroquois Sexual Assault Services (ISAS) will host Singing for the Stars on Saturday, April 14, at the Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The fundraiser involves local professional vocalists and community members being paired up to compete.

Tickets cost $20. There will be a cash bar and food available. Tickets are available for purchase in Watseka at Travel Discoveries II, Illiana Backyard Fun and the ISAS office at 1801 N. Illinois 1 (Jefferson Plaza). Tickets are also available online at KC-CASA.org/event.

ISAS’s Singing for the Stars celebrity cast includes:

— Local singer Earl Kroll of Watseka will perform with Joelle Nelson, victims’ advocate at Harbor House.

— Professional singer Janice Eriks of KC-CASA will lead Alex O’Brien, Iroquois County assistant state’s attorney.

— Entertainer Brian Neukomm of Cissna Park will perform with Amiee Chandler of Onarga.

— Professional blues singer Little Daddy from Kankakee will accompany Mary Meents of Watseka.

— Professional vocal instructor Callie Kaeb of Cissna Park will sing with Watseka High School football coach Aaron Hilgendorf.

Tim Waters and Lisa Graham will be returning as co-emcees, and the celebrity judge’s panel consists of Ryan Bell, Liz Martin and Jeff Sobkoviak.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting is set for Monday, April 16, at Engelbrecht Farm in rural Paxton.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s Cash Bash will be held Saturday, April 21, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The event, which starts at 5 p.m., will feature the band Big Guns starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $100 for two people. Dinner and drinks are included from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch ‘N Learn event is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Hope Vineyard Church in downtown Paxton. The speaker will be Matthew Jones, who will talk about cybersecurity and how people can protect their business. Lunch will be provided.



The annual Ford County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. The keynote speaker will be former Illinois governor Jim Edgar. A reception for Edgar begins at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. Local elected officials will be introduced and brief comments from other state officials are expected to follow remakrs by Edgar. Tickets for the event cost $35 each and are available from any Republican precinct committeeman, including Chase McCall (217-898-3842) in Gibson City, Kim Evans (218-379-1347) in Paxton or Jeff Orr (815-848-6786) in Piper City. For more information on becoming a sponsor for the event, people can contact Rob Pacey (217-493-6692).



A 5K Run/2-Mile Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12, starting at the pavilion in Gibson City’s North Park. The event is being sponsored by the National Nurses Week committee at Gibson Area Hospital as a way to promote wellness, have fun and give back to the community. Profits from the race will be designated to support the GAH Foundation tuition reimbursement program, which enables healthcare workers to continue their education to advance in their profession. Proceeds will also be shared with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Power Camp through FCA’s race partnership with Choose 2 Change in Gibson City. Registration will be online only. The cost to participate is $25 for the 5K or $20 for the 2-mile walk (the fee includes a race T-shirt and chip-timing service). Registration rates will increase by $5 on April 27. To register, people can visit https://signup.itsracetime.com/Race/IL/GibsonCity/NursesGotheExtraMile. For more information, people can contact Gibson Area Hospital race representatives Amanda Quinlan and Jennifer Eisenmann at 217-784-2314.



The Paxton-Buckley-Loda jazz band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.